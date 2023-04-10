The Road to Healing Tour Will Stop in Seattle Area on April 23rd

Details By Native News Online Staff April 10, 2023

The Department of the Interior announced on Monday that Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community) will travel to the Seattle, Washington area on Sunday, April 23, 2023 for the sixth stop on “The Road to Healing” tour.

The tour is a year-long tour across the United States that provides Native survivors and their descendants of the federal Indian boarding school system an opportunity to share their experiences.

In June 2021, Secretary Haaland launched the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative to shed light on the troubled history of Federal Indian boarding school policies and their legacy. On May 11, 2022, the Department released Volume 1 of an investigative report as part of the Initiative, which calls for connecting communities with trauma-informed support and facilitating the collection of a permanent oral history.

Previous stops for The Road to Healing tour include Native American communities in Anadarko,Oklahoma, Pellston, Michigan, the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota; the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona; and Many Farm, Arizona on the Navajo Nation.

The exact location in the Seattle area was not announced on Monday. Native News Online will provide an update once more information is available.

