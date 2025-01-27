With Kristi Noem's Move to DC, South Dakota Tribes Seek a Fresh Start in Relations with New Governor

Details By Levi Rickert January 27, 2025

Larry Rhoden was officially sworn in as governor of South Dakota on Saturday following the resignation of former Gov. Kristi Noem, who stepped down to assume the role of U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. Noem’s nomination was confirmed by the U.S. Senate earlier that same day.

With Noem’s move to Washington, D.C., South Dakota tribes are anticipating a fresh start in their relationship with Rhoden, who previously served as lieutenant governor under Noem. Tribal leaders are hopeful for improved relations after years of tension with Noem’s administration.

During her tenure as governor, Noem’s relationship with South Dakota’s tribes was marked by significant conflict. Tensions escalated when Noem, during a town hall meeting, accused tribal leaders of profiting from drug cartels and prioritizing cartels over parenting their children. These comments led to several tribes banning Noem from their reservations. She later doubled down on the claim, asserting that Mexican drug cartels were prevalent on Indian reservations in the state.

Earlier this month, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe lifted its ban on Noem just days before her confirmation hearing for Homeland Security. Tribal President Anthony Reider notified Noem of the decision in a January 14 letter, stating that she had met the tribe’s conditions by addressing her previous statements about tribal members and their children.

Noem’s controversies extended beyond her remarks about Indian Country. In her recently published book, she recounted incidents including killing her 14-month-old wirehaired pointer, Cricket, and an unnamed goat. The book also contained an anecdote about meeting North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, which Noem and her staff later admitted was fictional and should not have been included.

"Being Governor has been the great honor of my life. Thank you to the people of South Dakota for trusting in me to be your chief executive," Noem wrote in her resignation letter. "God bless South Dakota."

On January 15, 2025, anticipating a change in state leadership, Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Chairman J. Garrett Renville called for a "reset" in relations with the state during the State of the Tribes address at the State Capitol.

Standing Rock Chairwoman Janet Alkire expressed optimism about collaborating with Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, who would assume the governorship if Kristi Noem’s confirmation went through. According to the nonprofit newsroom South Dakota Searchlight. Alkire noted that Rhoden has shown a willingness to engage with tribes and foster cooperation.

