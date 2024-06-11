Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Legislative Hearing on Wednesday

The U.S. Committee on Indian Affairs will hold a legislative hearing on Wednesday, June 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET on:

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), vice chair and the Committee will hear directly from the Department of the Interior and Tribal leaders on the four bills.

Event Details:

WHAT:

Legislative Hearing

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, Washington, DC

The Honorable Stephanie Bryan, Chair & CEO, Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Atmore, AL

The Honorable Andy Mejia, Chairperson, Lytton Rancheria of California, Windsor, CA

The Honorable Frank White Clay, Chairman, Crow Tribe of Indians, Crow Agency, MT

Mr. Ervin Carlson Sr., President, InterTribal Buffalo Council, Rapid City, SD

WHEN:

TOMORROW, June 12, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

LIVESTREAM:

Live video of the event will be available here.

