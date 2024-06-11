Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Legislative Hearing on Wednesday

The U.S. Committee on Indian Affairs will hold a legislative hearing on Wednesday, June 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET on:
- S. 2908, Indian Buffalo Management Act;
- S. 3263, Poarch Band of Creek Indians Parity Act;
- S. 4000, A bill to reaffirm the applicability of the Indian Reorganization Act to the Lytton Rancheria of California, and for other purposes; and
- S. 4442, Crow Tribe Water Rights Settlement Amendments Act of 2024.
Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), vice chair and the Committee will hear directly from the Department of the Interior and Tribal leaders on the four bills.
Event Details:
WHAT:
Legislative Hearing
WITNESSES:
- The Honorable Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, Washington, DC
- The Honorable Stephanie Bryan, Chair & CEO, Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Atmore, AL
- The Honorable Andy Mejia, Chairperson, Lytton Rancheria of California, Windsor, CA
- The Honorable Frank White Clay, Chairman, Crow Tribe of Indians, Crow Agency, MT
- Mr. Ervin Carlson Sr., President, InterTribal Buffalo Council, Rapid City, SD
WHEN:
TOMORROW, June 12, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET
LIVESTREAM:
Live video of the event will be available here.
