‘Save the Date’ for Chickasaw Hall of Fame April 25

Tags

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media April 04, 2024

A renowned legal scholar, an elite artist, a respected preservationist, a dedicated servant-leader and an early-day entrepreneur make up the 2024 class of the Chickasaw Hall of Fame.

The 2024 Chickasaw Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at the Ataloa Theatre located on the East Central University campus, Ada, Oklahoma.

Induction into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed upon citizens of the Chickasaw Nation.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby will induct the new class of honorees.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Chickasaw Hall of Fame inductees include: Janie Simms Hipp, J.D., LL.M., the first enrolled tribal citizen to serve as general counsel for the United States Department of Agriculture; Montford Johnson, a Chickasaw cattleman and entrepreneur who overcame adversity to establish a ranching empire along the Chisholm Trail, will be honored posthumously; Paul “Lance” Straughn, an award-winning Chickasaw painter and sculptor; Patricia Ann Engle Woods, one of the first community health representatives for the Chickasaw Nation with more than 40 years of service; and William Joseph Wright, former Chickasaw National Recreation Area Superintendent with more than 39 years of service to the National Park Service.

Each year an induction ceremony takes place to welcome honorees into the prestigious Chickasaw Hall of Fame. Since its origin, the hall of fame ceremony has celebrated the contributions of the inductees and recognized them for their extraordinary accomplishments.

The event is open to the public at no charge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The event will also be livestreamed on HOF.Chickasaw.net and the Chickasaw Nation Facebook page.

About the Chickasaw Hall of Fame and Aaholiitobli' Honor Garden

In 1987, the Chickasaw Nation began honoring Chickasaws who made significant contributions to Chickasaw people or the First American community by induction into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame.

Since then, Chickasaw men and women have been inducted into this prestigious circle of honor.

Located on the Chickasaw Cultural Center campus in Sulphur, Oklahoma, the Aaholiitobli' Honor Garden is crafted from natural elements including rock, granite and copper. It is a beautiful and serene monument dedicated to individuals inducted into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame. Its peaceful setting invites visitors to reflect and view the etched granite plaques commemorating each inductee.

For more information on the Chickasaw Hall of Fame, visit HOF.Chickasaw.net.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter