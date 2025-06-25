Red Hoop Talk: Native Stories, Real Conversations

Details By Native News Online Staff June 25, 2025

Red Hoop Talk, the Association on American Indian Affairs’ signature Native news and talk show, continues to serve as a dynamic platform for conversation, cultural celebration, and collective healing. Relaunched in 2024 with a renewed vision and a new host, the show centers Native voices—highlighting lived experiences, humor, and wisdom across generations and Nations.

More than just a talk show, Red Hoop Talk is a movement—connecting people and stories to bring us all closer to culture (#CloseToCulture).

New episodes stream live on the fourth Thursday of every month at 4 p.m. ET via the Association’s YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Full episodes are also available afterward on Apple Podcasts, Audible, and Spotify.

Hosted by Jennifer Robin—a citizen of the Choctaw Nation with matrilineal ties to the Cherokee Nation, and a respected journalist and cultural advocate—Red Hoop Talk blends heart, humor, and healing. Through meaningful interviews and engaging discussions, the show brings together a powerful lineup of Native voices. Recent guests have included:

Billy Mills (Oglala Lakota), Olympic gold medalist and youth advocate, reflecting on how Lakota values have guided his lifelong service;

Jessie Taken Alive-Rencountre (Hunkpapa Lakota), award-winning children’s author and school counselor, on cultural healing and Native-centered education;

Carly Harvey (Eastern Band Tsalagi/Tuscarora descendant), D.C.’s “Queen of the Blues,” who shared how her Black and Native identities inform her music and mission.

This Thursday, June 26, 2025, Red Hoop Talk welcomes Gary Farmer (Cayuga/Mohawk/Tuscarora)—the acclaimed actor and musician known for his iconic roles in Smoke Signals, Dead Man, Powwow Highway, Reservation Dogs, and Resident Alien. A pioneer in Native media, Farmer is also the founding director of the Aboriginal Voices Radio Network.

Looking ahead to Thursday, July 24, 2025, the show will feature Michael Ramirez (Konkow Maidu, Wintun, Hupa/Yurok), a public historian and cultural advocate dedicated to preserving and promoting California Native histories and traditional knowledge.

“Red Hoop Talk is where culture meets conversation,” says Host Jennifer Robin. “It’s a space to speak our truths, uplift each other, and strengthen the circle.”

Catch new episodes every fourth Thursday at 4 p.m. ET—and stay connected to the stories, knowledge, and voices that keep us #CloseToCulture.

Visit: www.indian-affairs.org/redhooptalk.html to watch past episodes and learn more.

