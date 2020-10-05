Currents

President Trump Set to Leave Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Details By Levi Rickert October 05, 2020

Breaking News. BETHESDA, Md. — President Donald Trump is set to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and return to the White House on Monday at 6:30 p.m. - EDT., according to a tweet by Trump on Monday afternoon.

Diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, Trump was transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center early Friday evening.

The president tweeted: “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

At a briefing Monday afternoon, White House physician Sean Conley the president meets all the discharge criteria.

“Though he may not be entirely out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations -- and most importantly, his clinical status -- support the president’s safe return home,” Conley said. The hospital charge does not mean Trump is Covid-19 free.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Levi Rickert Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. He can be reached at [email protected]