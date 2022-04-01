Pope Francis Apologizes to First Nations for Catholic Church's Role in Abuse at Residential Boarding Schools

Details By Jenna Kunze April 01, 2022

For the first time in history, the leader of the Catholic Church in Vatican City, Rome, on Friday acknowledged the role of the church in perpetrating harm on the more than 150,000 First Nations, Inuit and Métis children sent to residential schools in Canada.

For over a century, Indigenous children in Canada were forcibly removed from their families to attend boarding schools meant to strip them of their language, culture, and self.

At the schools, children were often physically and sexually abused, according to testimony from residential school survivors taken by Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission between 2007 and 2015.

In just the last nine months, over 1,400 Indigenous childrens’ interred remains have been located, buried at the sites of former residential schools where kids often died of disease, neglect, and abuse. The Catholic Church was responsible for running nearly 75 percent of the 130 residential schools operateed across Canada.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“It's chilling to think of determined effort to instill a sense of inferiority to rob people of their cultural identity, to sever their roots, and to consider all the personal and social efforts that this continues to entail: Unresolved traumas that have become intergenerational trauma,” Pope Francis addressed the Canadian Indigenous delegation of close to 100 people that traveled to Italy to ask for an apology this week. “All this made me feel two things very strongly: indignation and shame.”

The apology comes at the end of a week of meetings with the Canadian Indigenous delegation of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis residential school survivors. The meetings were scheduled since last June, twice delayed by Covid-19, and intended for work towards truth and healing.

A key tenant of that truth and healing has been the ongoing demand for an apology.

In June, in response to the discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children in unmarked graves at a former Catholic-run Indian residential school site in Kamloops, British Columbia, the Pope expressed “sorrow” “about the shocking discovery,” though his response fell short of culpability.

Maka Black Elk (Oglala Lakota Nation) works as the Executive Director for Truth and Healing at Red Cloud Indian School in Pine Ridge, S.D., a former Indian boarding school at the time told Native News Online that the “shock” expressed by non-Native communities was not a shared feeling.

“We’ve known about this,” Black Elk said. “There really is this challenge that we have to work through, which is that—especially in the Catholic Church—so many Catholic people want to believe that the Catholic schools had to be different, that their faith had to inform something different. And to find out that that wasn't the case, is often very difficult for people to grapple with.

More Stories Like This

11 years of Native News We are celebrating our 11th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. We are celebrating our 11th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.

Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re able, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $11 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter