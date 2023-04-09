Pokagon Potawatomi and Its Four Winds Casinos Donate 1,000 Easter Food Boxes to the Needy

Details By Native News Online Staff April 09, 2023

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos donated 1,000 food boxes to help those in need have a nice Easter Sunday meal.

The distribution was coordinated by Feeding America® West Michigan and the Food Bank of Northern Indiana through 11 different locations. Each food box contained ham,corn, green beans, potatoes au gratin, and banana bread.

The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos previously donated 1,000 food boxes in November of 2022 for Thanksgiving and 1,000 food boxes December 2022 for Christmas.

“We are very proud that we can continue our tradition of giving this Easter holiday,” Rebecca Richards, tribal chairwoman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said. “It is our hope that these food boxes are a source of comfort to those in need. We’d also like to thank our partners at Feeding America, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and the 11 locations for coordinating the distribution.”



Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, the organization provided 5.2 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year.

