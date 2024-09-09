Photos of Grand Valley American Indian Lodge 63rd Annual Traditional Powwow

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert September 09, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands gathered along the shores of the Grand River at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, Mich. to celebrate at the Grand Valley American Indian Lodge Powwow 63rd Annual Traditional Powwow.

Powwow attendees were treated with dancing, drumming, and Native American food fare, such as Indian tacos, strawberries over fry bread, and wild rice soup.



https://nativenewsonline.net/currents/photos-of-grand-valley-american-indian-lodge-63rd-annual-traditional-powwow#sigProIddf3b110789 View the embedded image gallery online at:

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter