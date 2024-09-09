fbpx
Photos of Grand Valley American Indian Lodge 63rd Annual Traditional Powwow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands gathered along the shores of the Grand River at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, Mich. to celebrate at the Grand Valley American Indian Lodge Powwow 63rd Annual Traditional Powwow.

Powwow attendees were treated with dancing, drumming, and Native American food fare, such as Indian tacos, strawberries over fry bread, and wild rice soup. 

