PHOTOS: Michigan State University's 39th Annual "Power of Love" Powwow

Details By Levi Rickert February 23, 2025

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The sounds Native American drums practicing and bells on ankles on dancers were heard as hundreds gathered prior to grand entry at Michigan State University's 39th "Powwow of Love" Annual Powwow on Saturday. For many it was a reprieve from the lingering Michigan winter with thoughts of the upcoming powwow season.

This year’s theme was “Passing the Torch: Weaving the Bonds Between 7 Generations.

Leading the dancers into the dance arena was Korean War veteran George Martin (Lac Courte Oreilles), who served as head veteran dancer.

George Martin served as head veteran dancer. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

Seen in the dance arena was former Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community), who is a Michigan State University alumni.

Former Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland joined the dancers in the arena. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

Attendees were able to eat Native American food, such as Indian tacos and frybread. Others purchased Native American art and ctafts.

The powwow was organized by North American Indigenous Student Organization, or NAISO,

Photos by Levi Rickert, editor of Native News Online.



