Photos from the Grand Valley State University Powwow

Details By Levi Rickert April 15, 2023

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The sounds of bells on ankles were heard as dancers prepared for the powwow mixed the arouma of Indian frybread being prepared, as parents assisted put finishing touches on their children's regalia, in the fieldhouse on Saturday. Shortly after 1 p.m. the 22nd Annual Celebrating All Walks of Life Powwow was underway at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, near Grand Rapids, this weekend.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the first time the powwow has been held since 2019.

Shannon Martin

Shannon Martin (Potawatomi/Ojibwe) served as the emcee. She guided attendees to the powwow etiquitte throughout the powwow.

Native News Online's reporter, Neely Bardwell (Odawa) is a fancy shawl dancer.

For Om Mohapatra, an Asain Indian, Saturday's event was his first powwow he ever attended. A student at Lansing Community College, he attended with his girlfriend, who is Odawa.

“Being a first generation immigrant raised separated from my culture and values, it was very cool for me to experience my girlfriend's culture, something she is extremely passionate about. I was impressed not only by the dances, but also the crafts that the vendors had to sell. As soon as I walked in, I felt welcome and not out of place whatsoever.” Mohapatra said to Native News Online.

“Everything was so colorful and it reminded me of cultural events from my own religion and culture," Mohapatra continued.

The powwow continues on Sunday at the Grand Valley State University Fieldhouse on the Allendale campus. Grand Entry is at 12 noon - EDT.

