Photos from the Grand Valley State University Powwow

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The sounds of bells on ankles were heard as dancers prepared for the powwow mixed the arouma of Indian frybread being prepared, as parents assisted put finishing touches on their children's regalia, in the fieldhouse on Saturday. Shortly after 1 p.m. the 22nd Annual Celebrating All Walks of Life Powwow was underway at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, near Grand Rapids, this weekend.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the first time the powwow has been held since 2019.
Shannon Martin (Potawatomi/Ojibwe) served as the emcee. She guided attendees to the powwow etiquitte throughout the powwow.
Native News Online's reporter, Neely Bardwell (Odawa) is a fancy shawl dancer.
For Om Mohapatra, an Asain Indian, Saturday's event was his first powwow he ever attended. A student at Lansing Community College, he attended with his girlfriend, who is Odawa.
