NTU Men’s Skyhawks Host Competitive Basketball Tryouts

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff June 23, 2025

From June 16 to 18, Navajo Technical University (NTU) hosted student-athletes from across the region as they competed for a place on the Men’s Skyhawks Basketball Team. Under the leadership of Head Coach Michael McMillan and with support from current players, the tryouts challenged participants both physically and mentally—testing their endurance, skills, and determination.

Coach McMillan, a proud member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, focused on finding athletes prepared to excel at the collegiate level. Over the course of three days, players went through intensive drills aimed at evaluating shooting accuracy, ball handling, decision-making, and on-court awareness. Scrimmages provided an opportunity to assess how well athletes performed under game-like pressure. Beyond athletic talent, Coach McMillan also looked for qualities like teamwork, coachability, and a strong, positive mindset.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“We had 24 high school athletes try out for the upcoming season,” said Coach McMillan. “Each athlete brought great energy and talent to the court, and it was a tough decision. In the end, I selected 10 athletes who I believe will contribute to the success of our program. We’re excited for the season and hope to see the community out supporting the Skyhawks at our games.”

Coach McMillan lives in Crownpoint, NM, with his wife Joycilene and their three children—Amaya, Kordell, and Miley.

The NTU Men’s Basketball Team remains dedicated to competing at high levels in conference, regional, and national tournaments. With a legacy of excellence, NTU Athletics continues to promote sportsmanship, academic achievement, and competitive spirit in alignment with the university’s mission.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher