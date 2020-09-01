Currents

NDN Collective Announces Grants Available for Second Phase of Funding

Details By Native News Online Staff September 01, 2020

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The NDN Collective announced a second phase of the NDN COVID-19 Response Project, a $10 million effort to provide immediate relief to Indigeneous people, organizations and Tribal Nations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase two of the project is focused on transition and resilience within Indigenous communities, and offers grants of up to $100,000.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect every aspect of our lives,” Gaby Strong, the organization’s director of grantmaking said. “There are still many unknowns as we continue to learn how to manage this virus, but what we do know is that our people can best be supported in their self-determination and in building their own solutions to sustain their communities in these pandemic times.”

To plan for the second phase of the response project, NDN Collective integrated feedback received from all phase one applicants.

“NDN Collective is responding to what our people have told us: that what would best help them prepare, respond and thrive beyond initial COVID-19 relief efforts is support for clean water, food security, education and broadband access, shelter and basic needs, Indigenous health and safety, and sustainable, regenerative community resilience planning,” Strong said. Phase two, she said, “will offer these resources to Indigenous Peoples as we strive to build that new and better normal."

For Indigenous communities, Indigenous-led non-profit organizations and Tribes with annual operating budgets of over $500,000, up to $100,000 in grant support over 12 months is available. For similar organizations with annual operating budgets of $500,000 and under, up to $50,000 in grant support over 12 months is available.

The first phase of the project occurred between April and June of this year and provided $2.5 million in rapid response, gap support services to 95 different Tribal Nations and Indigenous-led organizations in the U.S. and Mexico.

The deadline to apply for Phase Two of the NDN COVID-19 Response Project is Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. MDT.

To learn more about the NDN COVID-19 Response Project and to apply, visit https://ndncollective.org/covid-19/phase-2/. And for technical support with the application, view our video tutorial which walks applicants through the application process and covers frequently asked questions.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff