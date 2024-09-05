NCAI Condemns Racist Remarks by Trump-Backed GOP Montana Senatorial Candidate

Details By Native News Online Staff September 05, 2024

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) on Thursday issued a statement condemning the racist remarks by Montana GOP Senate candidate Tim Sheehy. who was caught on audio bragging about roping and branding with members of the Crow Nation. On the audio clip, Sheehy says “it’s a great way to bond with the Indians while they’re drunk at 8:00 a.m.”

The remarks have sparked outrage throughout Indian Country.

Here is NCAI's statement:

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) strongly condemns the remarks made by Montana GOP Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, in which he used offensive language to stereotype Native people. Such harmful rhetoric has no place in public discourse, especially from those seeking elected office. These derogatory comments are a stark reminder of the persistent racism that Native communities continue to face.

NCAI President Mark Maccaro

For over 80 years, NCAI has stood at the forefront of advocating for justice and equality for Tribal Nations. The casual use of racist stereotypes not only degrades the dignity of Native people but perpetuates systemic issues of discrimination in areas such as healthcare, education, and justice. This kind of language undermines the work we do every day to protect tribal sovereignty, promote self-determination, and ensure the well-being of future generations.

We call on Mr. Sheehy to publicly retract and apologize for his remarks and to take meaningful steps to educate himself on the long and rich history of Native Peoples in Montana and across this country. We expect our elected leaders and those who seek public office to uphold the highest standards of respect and integrity, particularly when discussing historically marginalized communities.

NCAI remains committed to holding public officials accountable when they engage in rhetoric that seeks to divide rather than unify. We will not stand idly by while Native communities are targeted with racism and bigotry. We urge all Americans to join us in demanding accountability and respect for all Tribal Nations and to work towards a future where all voices are heard and valued equally.

Nu∫úunup lóoviq,

Mark Macarro, President, National Congress of American Indians

Tribal Chairman, Pechanga Tribe

Pecháangayam Pumtó∫ngakat

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities.