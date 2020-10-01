Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 22 New Covid-19 Cases on Wednesday

Details By Native News Online Staff October 01, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 22 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths is now 556 as of Wednesday. Reports indicate that 7,256 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 106,867 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 10,355.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,399

Crownpoint Service Unit: 889

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,040

Gallup Service Unit: 1,640

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,339

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,577

Tuba City Service Unit: 982

Winslow Service Unit: 483

* Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 57-hour weekend lockdown beginning at 8:00 p.m. (MDT) on Friday, Oct. 2 until 5:00 a.m. (MDT) on Monday, Oct. 5. The Stay-At-Home Order also remains in effect for the entire Navajo Nation.

"There is no vaccine or cure for COVID-19, so we have to focus on adhering to the guidelines provided by the public health experts – Navajo Department of Health, Indian Health Service, and Centers for Disease Control. The latest public health emergency order allows for wood gathering and hauling during the 57-hour weekend lockdown, as long as you have a permit and wear masks, limit your group to no more than five people, use hand sanitizer, and practice other safety measures. The states of Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico continue to report high numbers of COVID-19. Please be safe and think of others who have underlying health conditions and please think of our elders. Stay home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and avoid family gatherings," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

