Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 10 New Cases Reported on Friday

Details By Native News Online Staff September 05, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 10 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation. Friday’s report also included 16 recently reported deaths that occurred between the months of May and August from state disease surveillance systems – reporting of the deaths was delayed due to late notification from several states. The total number of deaths is now 520 as of Friday. Reports indicate that 7,142 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 96,734 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 9,883.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,338

Crownpoint Service Unit: 812

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 935

Gallup Service Unit: 1,579

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,308

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,503

Tuba City Service Unit: 940

Winslow Service Unit: 462

* Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 32-hour partial weekend lockdown beginning on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT), which will last until Monday, Sept. 7 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT). Daily curfew hours from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MDT) will also continue through the month of September to help control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. On Friday, the state of Utah reported 513 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 728 new cases, and New Mexico reported 96.

"Our health care experts are cautioning all Navajo Nation residents not to travel this holiday weekend because there remains substantial risk of contracting COVID-19 in cities and towns near our Nation. In order to keep our COVID-19 numbers low, we have to keep wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, staying home as much as possible, and avoiding large crowds. Use the time you have this weekend to prepare for the upcoming winter season. Help your parents and grandparents by gathering firewood, food, water, and other essential supplies to help them stay home and safe this winter season. Please remember to pray for our frontline warriors and those fighting for their lives due to COVID-19,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Friday, the Nez-Lizer Administration distributed care packages, bottled water, and masks to 313 families in the communities of Torreon, Pueblo Pintado, and Whitehorse Lake to help them stay home and stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Census office was also present to help residents respond for the 2020 Census. The Nez-Lizer Administration will distribute food and supplies at Black Mesa Chapter at 9:00 a.m., Blue Gap/Tachee Chapter at 12:00 p.m., and Tselani/Cottonwood at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. The U.S. Census office will also be present.

