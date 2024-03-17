Native News Weekly (March 17, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff March 17, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Reminder - HHS Annual Tribal Budget Consultation - April 9-10 in Washington , DC

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) invites Tribal leaders to consult on national health and human services funding priorities for the Department's FY 2026 budget request. The annual consultation will take place in-person on April 9-10 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building in Washington , DC. The event will consist of a Tribal Resource Session, one-on-one Tribal meetings with HHS Divisions, a discussion on Executive Order 14112 (Reforming Federal Funding and Support for Tribal Nations to Better Embrace Our Trust Responsibilities and Promote the Next Era of Tribal Self-Determination), and a full-day consultation on funding recommendations.

As in previous years, HHS is hosting planning sessions with Tribes to prepare for the consultation. The first took place on March 6 and the next will be on March 20 from 3:00 to 3:00pm ET. Please register separately for the planning session, in-person consultation, and any one-on-one meeting request using the following registration links:

To register for the March 20 planning session: https://www.zoomgov.com/ meeting/register/vJIsd- 6hrz8qG4XJdaa7LRNn3t0dXsa0U2k



USDA Announces Applications are Open for NDSU Indigenous Food Sovereignty Summer Program for Students

The application period is now open for the Indigenous Food Sovereignty Emerging Leaders Program. Developed through North Dakota State University’s (NDSU) Institute for Indigenous Food Sovereignty and Public Health (IIFSPH), this program is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Tribal Relations (OTR). The IIFSPH is part of NDSU’s American Indian Public Health Resource Center (AIPHRC).

This program stems from a cooperative agreement between USDA and NDSU to engage and partner with Tribes and Tribal colleges to improve the delivery of culturally appropriate public health services and functions in American Indian communities, focusing on Indigenous food sovereignty.

Through the three-week Indigenous Food Sovereignty Emerging Leaders Program, selected students will:

Engage with diverse stakeholders;

Broaden their knowledge in areas such as public health, nutrition, food, and agriculture;

Build the skills for presenting on health and food sovereignty topics to their community; and

Learn how to build and strengthen sustainable food and public health programs within Native communities.

The program will take place from June 9 – 29, 2024 at NDSU’s campus in Fargo, North Dakota. In addition to the benefits described above, selected students will receive housing on campus, payment of travel expenses, meals, and more.

Up to 25 students will be selected for this year’s program. High school and college undergraduate students who are 18 years of age by May 1, 2024 are invited to apply. An informational webinar will take place March 28 at 3 p.m. ET. Register today.

The deadline to apply is Monday, April 15. Those selected will be notified Wednesday, May 1. Learn more and apply today.

Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Chairman to Deliver Remarks on Senate Floor to Highlight Record $1.34 Billion for Native Housing

On Tuesday, March 19, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, deliver remarks on the Senate floor. Schatz will highlight the record $1.34 billion – a more than $300 million increase from last year – in federal funding for Native housing programs as part of a six-bill Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations package that was passed by Congress and signed into law last week. In addition to housing, Schatz secured $175.5 million in new federal funding for tribal transportation activities.

WHEN:

***Tuesday, March 19, 2024***

Approximately 4:10 p.m. ET/10:10 a.m. HT

LIVESTREAM:

Livestream available here

