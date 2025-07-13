Native News Weekly (July 13, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff July 13, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

FCC Tribal Consultation on NEPA & Section 106 Process of NHPA on July 15, 2025

The Federal Communications Commission's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau (WTB) and the Office of Native Affairs and Policy (ONAP) have released a Public Notice (DA 25-538) announcing a virtual consultation with federally recognized Tribal Nations and Native Hawaiian Organizations (NHOs). The session will address the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Consultation Details:

📅 Tuesday, July 15, 2025

🕑 2:00 – 4:00 PM EDT

🔗 [Click here to read Public Notice]

🔗 [Register here]

This consultation is part of the FCC’s commitment to its government-to-government relationship with Tribal Nations. It will also include discussion of a March 2025 petition filed by CTIA—The Wireless Association.

Who May Attend:

Participation is limited to elected or appointed leaders, or duly appointed representatives, of federally recognized Tribal Nations and NHOs, including Tribal Historic Preservation Officers (THPOs). Time permitting, input may also be invited from other Tribal participants.

Comment Process:

Tribal Nations and NHOs are encouraged to submit comments, replies, and ex parte presentations into the public record. However, communications from elected or duly appointed Tribal or NHO representatives—including THPOs—are exempt from disclosure and Sunshine Agenda period restrictions (47 CFR §§ 1.1203, 1.1206).

HHS Reorganization Tribal Listening Sessions Set

On March 27, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced a major restructuring of the Department in accordance with President Trump's Executive Order on "Implementing the President's 'Department of Government Efficiency' Workforce Optimization Initiative."





**Agenda now available**

Details on the reorganization can be found in this Fact Sheet. HHS welcomes tribal feedback related to the reorganization. Comments may be shared through the following methods:**Agenda now available**

Virtual Tribal Listening Sessions

Date : July 16 - July 17, 2025

Where : https://www.zoomgov.com/ meeting/register/ 6JeZupMwTjmpR3ly2Qz9wA

Time : 12:00 – 5:30pm ET each day

Agenda : Available here : July 16 - July 17, 2025meeting/register/6JeZupMwTjmpR3ly2Qz9wA: 12:00 – 5:30pm ET each day



Written Comments

Deadline : July 18, 2025

Email : [email protected]

Subject Line : Tribal Listening Session on the HHS Reorganization

Postal Mail : : July 18, 2025: Tribal Listening Session on the HHS Reorganization

Darcie L. Johnston, Principal Deputy Director

Dept. of Health & Human Services

Office of the Secretary, IEA

200 Independence Ave. SW

Mail Stop: 620E.11

Washington, DC 20201

CDC Strengthening Public Health Systems & Services in Indian Country

In June 2025, Centers for Disease Control and Preventsion (CDC) awarded an additional $6.7 million to eight new tribal recipients under this cooperative agreement. Each of the eight recipients will receive a base award of $832,000 to use through Aug 30, 2028. Recipients will use the funding to improve their capacity to develop, implement, and evaluate public health programs related to any of the four strategies in the cooperative agreement – foundational capabilities, data modernization, programs and services, and workforce. Learn more here .

Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Nomination Hearing for William Kirkland on Wednesday

U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will be conducting a nomination hearing to consider Mr. William Kirkland for the position of Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs within the Department of the Interior on Wednesday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET. An online stream of the proceedings will available at the link below.

CLICK to watch the stream.

