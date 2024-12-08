Native News Weekly (December 8, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff December 07, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

White House Tribal Nations Summit to be Held on Monday, Dec. 9

As Native News Online previously reported, the White House Tribal Nations Summit will take place on Monday, Dec. 9, in Washington, D.C. The White House announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden will address the summit. Last year, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the assembled tribal leaders. There has been no official announcement regarding whether or not she will speak this year.

Native News Online will attend the summit.

Funding Opportunity: USFS Wood Products Infrastructure Assistance (WPIA) Grant Program

The USDA Forest Service is announcing the availability of up to $20 million of financial assistance to facilities that purchase and process byproducts from ecosystem restoration projects in areas at risk of unnaturally severe wildfire or insect or disease infestation.

The Wood Products Infrastructure Assistance provides funding may be used to provide support for facilities that purchase and process byproducts of ecosystem restoration projects. This includes applications to establish, reopen, retrofit, expand, or improve a sawmill or other wood-processing facility in close proximity to federal or Indian lands that need ecosystem restoration and will generate byproducts. The emphasis is on areas of unnaturally severe high fire or insect or disease infestation with high or very high priority for ecological restoration. This program is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The deadline to apply for financial assistance is 5:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Contact Adam Smith [email protected] for more information. Click on the below links to learn more.

