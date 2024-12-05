President Joe Biden Will Address the White House Tribal Nations Summit on Monday, Dec. 9

Details By Neely Bardwell December 05, 2024

Exclusive. The White House announced on Thursday that President Joe Biden will address tribal leaders at the White House Tribal Nations Summit on Monday, December 9, 2024. His appearance will mark the fourth consecutive year that President Biden has spoken at the summit. This will be the last Tribal Nations Summit held by the Biden administration since the president assumed office.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) and other Biden-Harris Administration officials will also provide remarks and discuss new announcements and efforts to implement key policy initiatives supporting Tribal communities.

The summit, which reconvened in 2021 for the first time since 2016, brings tribal nations together with the current administration, providing an opportunity to explore ways the federal government can invest in and strengthen Native communities. It also aims to ensure that progress in Indian Country endures for years to come. Leaders from all 574 federally recognized tribal nations are invited, along with leaders of national and regional Native American organizations and members of Congress.

During the first Trump administration, no Tribal Nations Summits were held.

