Native News Weekly (December 22, 2024): D.C. Briefs

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Oak Flat Petition is Still Under Consideration by U.S. Supreme Court

Apache Stronghold, a Native American advocacy group,that is petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its case to block the development of one of the world’s largest copper mines on sacred Arizona land. The group, representing the San Carlos Apache tribe, has long opposed the efforts of mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP to gain access to Oak Flat, known to the Apache as Chi’chil Biłdagoteel, arguing that the project would destroy a key religious site.

The group released a press release on Monday that showed encouragement since the Court did not reject its petition ourright:

"The Supreme Court considered our petition for the second time at its conference on December 13, 2024. Since we did not receive notice about it’s decision to take the case, the Court intends to consider it again at its next conference on January 10, 2024. Under that schedule, we could hear on January 10 or 13 whether the Court will take our case. Or the Court may take additional time for further consideration.

Either way, we take this as an encouraging sign that the Court is devoting extra time to our case and giving it careful examination. We ask all of our supporters to continue praying that the Justices will agree to hear our case and protect Oak Flat—just as the sacred places of other faiths have long been protected throughout the country. Thank you again for your support."

U.S. Senate Passes Bills to Support Restoration of Tribal Lands for the Jamul Indian Villag & the Lytton Rancheria of California

Senate passage of a pair of bills to support the restoration of tribal lands for the Jamul Indian Village and the Lytton Rancheria of California. The Jamul Indian Village Land Transfer Act would establish over 170 acres as trust lands for the benefit of the Jamul Tribe. The second bill would provide clarity that the Lytton Rancheria of California can place land into trust, which is essential to tribal sovereignty and self-determination. Both bills now head to the House of Representatives.

“The Jamul Indian Village and Lytton Rancheria of California have a right to restore their homelands by placing their land into trust,” said Senator Padilla. “After enduring centuries of federal policies aimed at undermining tribal sovereignty, passage of these bills will enable Jamul and Lytton to preserve their sacred histories and rebuild their communities. I am honored to have worked alongside the leaders of these Tribes to pass these critical land preservation efforts.”

“The Jamul Indian Village has endeavored for years to facilitate the best ways for tribal members to move onto reservation land in order to raise their families, preserve their native culture, and honor tribal customs and practices,” said Representative Darrell Issa (R-Calif.-48). “This fee-to-trust bill grants this historic tribe an opportunity to do just that. By placing Jamul’s land into trust, our legislation safeguards the reservation, its sacred sites, and Kumeyaay traditions so they will endure far into the future.”

HHS Soliciting Nominations for the Secretary's Tribal Advisory Committee (STAC)

The U.S. Departmentof Health and Human Services (HHS) is seeking nominations to serve as Primary and Alternate Delegates in areas with open seats on the STAC. The STAC Delegates – representing each of the twelve IHS Areas and National At-Large positions – engage with HHS leadership on healthcare priorities and policies impacting Tribes and AI/AN populations. The vacancies open for nomination and their terms are:

1. Albuquerque Area Alternate (1-year term)

2. Bemidji Area Primary and Alternate (2-year terms)

3. Billings Area Primary (1-year term)

4. California Area Primary and Alternate (2-year terms)

5. Nashville Area Primary and Alternate (2-year terms)

6. Navajo Area Primary and Alternate (2-year terms)

7. Oklahoma Area Primary and Alternate (2-year terms)

8. Portland Area Primary and Alternate (2-year terms)

9. Tucson Area Primary and Alternate (2-year terms)

10. National At-Large Primary Delegate (3) (2-year terms)

11. National At-Large Alternate Delegate (1) (2-year term)



All nominees must either be elected or appointed Tribal officials acting in their official capacity as elected officials of their Tribes or be designated by an elected Tribal official with the designee having authority to act on behalf of the Tribal official. Nominations must be made by an elected or appointed official from a federally recognized Tribe acting in his or her official capacity. Nominations are requested by January 16, 2025 , and may be submitted to All nominees must either be elected or appointedofficials acting in their official capacity as elected officials of theiror be designated by an electedofficial with the designee having authority to act on behalf of theofficial. Nominations must be made by an elected or appointed official from a federally recognizedacting in his or her official capacity. Nominations are requested bymay be submitted to STAC@ hhs .gov . Please see this Dear Tribal Leader Letter for full details.

