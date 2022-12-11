Native News Weekly (December 11, 2022): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff December 11, 2022

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country this past week.

Deputy Secretary Beaudreau toTestify before U.S. Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources

This coming Tuesday, December 13, the Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau and Senator Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Winnie Stachelberg will testify before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

They will testify during a hearing to examine the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which includes the $28.1 billion investment for climate investment, and investment in Tribal communities.

The hearing will start at 10:00 am EST and can be accessed here.

FCC to Host Webinar on Friday to Discuss Funding Opportunities Through the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will host a webinar on Friday, December 9, 2022 to discuss the funding opportunities available to support Tribal outreach through the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program. The ACP Outreach Grant Program allocates a minimum of $10 million through its Tribal Competitive Grant Program specifically for outreach to Tribal communities to raise awareness of the Affordable Connectivity Program and its enhanced Tribal benefit of $75 monthly to help households on Tribal lands afford the cost of having reliable high-quality internet service at home.

To register for the webinar, please email [email protected] with the subject line “Webinar Registration.” The webinar will be recorded and available online after the event.

The ACP program, which has served more than 15 million households to date, plays an integral role in helping to bridge the broadband affordability gap, which is an ongoing priority for Congress, the FCC, and across the federal government.

The Tribal webinar is scheduled for Friday, December 9, 2022 from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. EST and will provide a detailed overview of the NCOP and TCOP, including eligibility, how to navigate the application process and the required forms, and what to expect after submitting an application. This event is free and registration is open to the public.

The TCOP grant application deadline is January 9, 2023, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Webinar Agenda:

2:00 p.m. – 2:05 p.m. Welcome and Opening Remarks

Bambi Kraus, Chief

Office of Native Affairs and Policy

2:05 p.m. – 2:35 p.m. ACP Outreach Grant Program NOFO Overview

Miriam Montgomery

FCC Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau

2:35 p.m. - 3:05 p.m. Application Package Overview

Joy Sears

FCC Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau

3:05 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. Moderated Questions and Answers

Bambi Kraus (moderator)

Miriam Montgomery

3:25 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Closing Remarks

Bambi Kraus, Chief

Office of Native Affairs and Policy

Prior to the webinar, ONAP encourages participants to read the ACP Outreach Grant Program NOFO and additional reference documents (Frequently Asked Questions, Fact Sheet) available at https://www.fcc.gov/acp-grants. ONAP further encourages the public to e-mail questions in advance or during the event to [email protected]

HHS Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee Nominations Due Soon

Currently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee (STAC) has vacancies in its membership.

The Committee advises the HHS on Tribal matters and incorporates tribal guidance on policies, priorities, and budget. The committee has seventeen positions, currently several of them are unfilled.

Each committee member serves two-year terms. The open positions are:

Bemidji Area Primary and Alternate

California Area Primary and Alternate

Great Plains Area Primary and Alternate

Nashville Area Primary and Alternate

Navajo Area Primary and Alternate

Oklahoma City Area Primary and Alternate

Portland Area Primary and Alternate

Tucson Area Primary and Alternate

National At-Large Primary Delegate (3) and Alternate (1)

All nominees must either be elected or appointed tribal officials acting in their capacity as elected officials of their tribes, or be designated by an elected tribal official and thus have the power to act on behalf of the official.

Nomination forms and more detailed information can be found here. Nominations should be submitted by January 4, 2023.

Neely Bardwell (descendant of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians), a Michigan State University student who is a staff reporter for Native News Online, contributed to these briefs.

