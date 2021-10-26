Native News Online Editor Levi Rickert on Native America Calling on Tuesday’s Program

Details By Native News Online Staff October 26, 2021

A Native America Calling producer read Native News Online Editor Levi Rickert’s “Memo to Teachers: It’s Not Okay to Play Indian or Dress Like One” op-ed published Sunday and asked Rickert to be part of Tuesday’s radio program.

The program examined the story of the California teacher in Riverside, Calif. who was captured on video that went viral dressed as a Native America resorting to objectionable Native stereotypes in her classroom.

Tuesday’s program was titled “Effective solutions to ending stereotypical displays.”

Native America Calling’s host Shawn Spruce (Laguna Pueblo) posed the question: What will it take to get the message across that it’s not okay to do this?

A viral video of a California teacher resorting to objectionable Native stereotypes in the classroom begs the question: What will it take to get the message across? Some pockets of the population remain blind to mandatory diversity training and public education campaigns designed to end culturally insensitive comments and actions.

Rickert shared the microphone with two other guests: Mary Bowman (Lakota), a NACA Inspired Schools Network fellow at NDN Collective in Rapid City, South Dakota and James Fenelon (Dakota and Lakota, Gaelic Irish and Norsk) – Lang visiting professor for Social Change at Swarthmore College and professor of sociology at California State University San Bernardino.

LISTEN TO THE PROGRAM:

https://soundcloud.com/native-america-calling/10-26-21-effective-solutions-to-ending-stereotypical-displays

