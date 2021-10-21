Teacher Who Did a Poor Job of “Playing Indian” in Video that Went Viral is Placed on Leave

Details By Levi Rickert October 21, 2021

A Riverside High School math teacher may know a lot about trigonometry, but she lacks wisdom on life matters--especially when it comes to how to deal with Native Americans relations.

A video that went viral on social media shows a Caucasian math woman teacher prancing among students in a classroom, wearing a headdress—with feathers—made from construction paper in an attempt to dance like an Indian. She even threw in a tomahawk chop. The video captured her making chanting-like statements and pretending to pray at her desk.

The video was filmed by a Native American student during his trigonometry class on Tuesday.

By Thursday afternoon, the Riverside Unified School District in Riverside, Calif. released a statement in reaction to the video of one of its teachers, who was filmed in her math class “playing Indian” that went viral in social media. The statement says the teacher was placed on leave pending an investigation.

She reportedly chanted “SohCahToa” to help students remember trigonometry ratios, such as sine, cosine, and tangent.

The video was posted by Akalei Brown (Kanaka-Maoli and Taos Pueblo), a graduate of the Native American Studies program at UC Davis and Native history and culture consultant and an advocate for foster youth. Brown says she posted a portion of the video with permission of the unnamed Native American student’s parents.

Brown posted on her Facebook page: “After watching the full 6-minute video I was left physically trembling. I may have left out pertinent details in the video, but my hands were shaking so hard that’s all I could manage to clip to post.”

“I felt it necessary to share this video with the world so they could have a small glimpse into the type of abuses Native children face in US schools everyday. This is not a one-off scenario. Halloween is just around the corner,” Brown writes.

The video has brought the ire of Native Americans across Indian Country.

“We’re outraged and shocked by a California teacher’s behavior where she is seen in videos wearing a headdress and mocking Native cultures. This conduct is extremely disrespectful and unacceptable. The videos have been shared widely on social media and were reportedly filmed by a Native American student who was in the classroom at the time of this incident. The student states he began filming because he “felt that violence was being committed against him and he had the right to record,” Crystal Echo Hawk, founder and executive director of IllumiNative said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

The only Native American currently serving in the California state legislature, Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland), chair of the California Native American Select Committee and California Native American Legislative Caucus, said the troubling video underscores the need for greater understanding of Native American culture and history.

In a statement issued with Assemblymembers Jose Medina (D-Riverside) and Sabrina Cervantes (D-Corona), Ramos said, “We fully condemn the actions that took place at John W. North High School earlier this week. The teacher’s behavior was highly inappropriate and offensive.”

The complete statement by the Riverside Unified School District released on Thursday reads as follows:

A recording of one of our teachers has been widely circulated on social media. These behaviors are completely unacceptable and an offensive depiction of the vast and expansive Native American cultures and practices. Her actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation.

The Riverside Unified School District values diversity, equity and inclusion, and does not condone behavior against these values.

We are deeply committed to implementing inclusive practices and policies that honor the rich diversity of our district and the greater region. We will be working with our students, families, staff and community to regain your trust.

The Riverside Unified School District Administration

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter