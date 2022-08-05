Native Bidaské with Oglala Sioux President Kevin Killer

- Details
- By Neely Bardwell
-
This Friday on Native Bidaské, Valerie Vande Panne, managing editor, welcomed Kevin Killer, the President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
Killer has dedicated his life to political activism. He even served ten years in the South Dakota state legislature, where he represented the district that includes the Pine Ridge reservation.
Killer joined Native News Online to shed light on the recent events surrounding the Oglala Sioux tribe, where they ousted a Christian Mission from Pine Ridge Reservation after they were found distributing hate materials.
Watch the interview here.
