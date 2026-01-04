Native News Weekly (January 4, 2026): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff January 04, 2026

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Legislation Reintroduced to Support Tribal Buffalo Herds

U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) have reintroduced the bipartisan Indian Buffalo Management Act, legislation aimed at strengthening federal support for Tribal buffalo programs. The bill directs the U.S. Department of the Interior to coordinate with Tribes and Tribal organizations that manage established buffalo herds and provide resources for Tribes seeking to establish new herds.

“For generations, buffalo have been a critical part of our culture—in New Mexico, the West, and especially in Indian Country,” Heinrich said. “Thanks to our broad coalition, I hope buffalo will return to the prominent place they once occupied as a keystone species on American shortgrass prairies. This legislation strengthens federal support for Tribal buffalo programs and the growth of Tribal herds.”

Mullin said, “The buffalo is essential to our heritage and must be supported. This legislation will help Tribes reestablish buffalo herds on reservation lands, allowing Native peoples to reconnect with a keystone of their historic culture and way of life.”

The bill directs the Interior Secretary to:

Promote and develop the capacity of Tribes and Tribal organizations to manage buffalo and their habitat;

Protect and enhance buffalo herds for the maximum benefit of Tribes; and

Ensure Tribes are directly involved in Interior Department decision-making regarding buffalo.

The legislation has received endorsements from the InterTribal Buffalo Council, the National Wildlife Federation, the Nature Conservancy, the World Wildlife Fund and the National Bison Association.

U.S. Labor Department Announces $98 million for YouthBuild Pre-apprenticeship Programs

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday announced the availability of $98 million in funding to support pre-apprenticeship programs aimed at preparing young people for jobs in high-demand industries, including construction, advanced manufacturing, information technology and health care.

The funding, provided through the department’s YouthBuild Program, will support education, occupational skills training and employment services for young people ages 16 to 24, particularly in communities where many youths are disconnected from the labor force.

The grants are intended to expand access to pre-apprenticeship training and strengthen partnerships with Registered Apprenticeship programs. For the first time, the department has established a target for the percentage of YouthBuild participants who enter a Registered Apprenticeship within one year of leaving the program.

The funding opportunity aligns with the Trump administration’s America’s Talent Strategy and its goal of reaching more than 1 million apprenticeships nationwide, department officials said.

