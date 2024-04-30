Native Bidaské with Charlene Sleeper on the MMIP Crisis

Details By Native News Online Staff April 30, 2024

Don't miss out on an engaging dialogue as Levi Rickert, founder, publisher, and editor of Native News Online, sits down for an interview with Charlene Sleeper, Founder of MMIP Billings LLC, on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) Crisis on this week's Native Bidaské on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 12 noon - EDT.

Charlene Sleeper, known as "Axpe Hisshe Bia" or "Red Eagle Fan Woman," is a Badé/Two Spirit Crow, Southern Cheyenne & Arapahoe, and Chippewa-Cree from Montana. She belongs to the Child of the Ties the Bundle clan and participates in the Crow Sundance ceremony. Charlene is a Montana-based activist, artist, poet, and advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP). She owns MMIP Billings L.L.C., which offers consulting services, community education opportunities, and advocacy for various Indigenous issues.

MMIP Billings is a Native woman-developed and owned organization dedicated to bridging the cross-cultural gap and raising awareness about the movement. MMIP Billings L.L.C. offers consulting on various Indigenous issues impacting Indian Country.

May 5, 2024, is Missing & Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) Awareness Day. The National MMIP Awareness Day was established by Northern Cheyenne Malinda Harris and Rose Harris to honor MMIP Victim Hannah Harris. The MMIP Crisis is an inter-tribal issue that impacts many tribal nations on Turtle Island.

Tune into Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, May 3rd at Noon ET on Native News Online's Facebook, X (Twitter), or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel to be inspired.

