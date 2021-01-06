Currents

Nathan Apodaca Talks Recovering from Covid-19, Plans for 2021 and More

Details By Darren Thompson January 06, 2021

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — In an interview with Native News Online, Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca shared his experience with Covid-19, plans for 2021, and the wild ride that began after he posted a video of himself sipping Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice while lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” on TikTok in late September 2020.

Not long after his video on TikTok went viral, Apodaca traveled to Los Angeles for some business opportunities, which included opportunities to meet and visit with some of the most well-known names in the entertainment industry including Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa. Apodaca has appeared in commercials for Viviant Home Security, Boston Market, Ocean Spray and more—all of which were recorded while in Los Angeles. On Dec. 15, he posted on all of his social media accounts that he tested positive for Covid-19, which was not long after his travels. His fiancé Estela Chavez also tested positive.

“It was scary, I lost an auntie to it,” said Nathan Apodaca to Native News Online when asked about his experience with Covid-19. “So, I wasn’t taking it lightly—people are dying everywhere out there from this.”

“Whatever remedy that anyone has heard that might work with fighting Covid-19, try it, because that’s what I did,” Apodaca added. “We took every precaution seriously and quarantined for two weeks.”

“I’d like to ask everyone to stop and say a prayer for everyone we lost to this, because life’s short,” said Apodaca. “We’re all here together, so let’s stop the hate.”

He and his fiancé have since recovered and they have plans to return to Los Angeles as soon as this weekend for some business engagements. Some of his plans include the release of a patented Cannabis flower called “Doggtreats,” his own longboard with Sector 9 of San Diego, Calif. and his own clothing line with Zumiez of Lynnwood, Wash.—all of which will collect him royalties.

What he’s particularly excited about is his clothing line with Zumiez, an international specialty retailer of apparel, footwear and accessories in 252 stores in the United States and Canada.

“I want to throw some Native designs and throw those out there,” said Apodaca of his clothing ideas. “We’re still here, we ain’t lost in our own lands.”

Apodaca’s mother is Arapaho from the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.

“I just wanted to lift spirits up one by one,” Apodaca said of his recent fame. “Now that it’s millions, I hope to take you all along.”

Apodaca has 7.7 million followers on TikTok.

