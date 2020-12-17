Opinion

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill Tests Positive for Covid-19

David Hill, Principal Chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, has tested positive for coronavirus, the tribal nation announced Thursday.

Hill began experiencing mild symptoms on Wednesday night and was tested at the MCN Medical Center in Okmulgee, Okla. He is recovering at home and continuing his duties remotely, but he is not expected to return to the office until he is Covid-free.

In September, Hill was named to TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Under his leadership, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation took the McGirt v. Oklahoma case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and won in a 5-4 ruling in July. The landmark decision reaffirmed that the reservation promised to the tribal nation by treaty continues to exist.

“Please continue to adhere to strict prevention guidelines and pray for the healing of all those in our nation who have been affected,” Hill said in a statement.

