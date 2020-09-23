Currents

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Chief David Hill Named to TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2020 List

NEW YORK — TIME magazine on Tuesday revealed its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Among those named in the 17th annual list is Principal Chief David Hill of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

The TIME 100 pairs guest contributors with the list of members. Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), a tribal citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation, writes about Principal Chief Hill in his feature.

Hill was selected because his tribal nation took the McGirt v. Oklahoma case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which they won in a 5-4 ruling on July 9.

Davids writes:

“In 2019, Principal Chief David Hill and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation took that fight to the Supreme Court and won.

The McGirt v. Oklahoma decision this summer was a groundbreaking triumph for all of Indian Country. The court held that the land the Muscogee (Creek) Nation was guaranteed in exchange for leaving their ancestral home remains a reservation today, despite over a century of attempts to dissolve and dilute it. In short: the federal government must live up to its promises to Native peoples.”

The seventeenth annual list includes: Denzel Washington on Michael B. Jordan, Derek Jeter on Patrick Mahomes, Common on Angela Davis, Ted Cruz on Tsai Ing-wen, Oprah Winfrey on Tyler Perry, Taylor Swift on Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Elizabeth Warren on Ady Barkan, Stevie Wonder on Yo-Yo Ma, Maya Moore on Naomi Osaka, Leonardo DiCaprio on Nemonte Nenquimo, Cyndi Lauper on Billy Porter, Deepika Padukone on Ayushmann Khurrana, Lena Waithe on Michaela Coel, Ayanna Pressley on Kamala Harris, Tilda Swinton on Bong Joon Ho, Kim Kardashian West on JoJo Siwa, Melinda Gates on MacKenzie Scott, Ronan Farrow on Julie K. Brown, Timothy Geithner on Jerome Powell, Jennifer Garner on Greg Berlanti, and many more.

“The TIME 100 has always been a mirror of the world and those who shape it. While you will certainly find people who wield traditional power on this year's list — heads of state, CEOs, major entertainers — it also includes many extraordinary, lesser-known individuals who seized the moment to save lives, build a movement, lift the spirit, repair the world,” TIME CEO and editor in chief Edward Felsenthal said.

CLICK to read the entire feature on Principal Chief Hill by Rep. Davids.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff