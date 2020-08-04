Currents

More than two dozen federally recognized tribes have ‘zero population’ according to Treasury formula

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff August 04, 2020

WASHINGTON—The Department of the Treasury’s CARES Act distribution formula determined 25 federally recognized American Indian tribes and Alaska Native tribal entities had zero population.

The formula, which was used to allocate $8 billion in relief funds for tribal governments, was based on population data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program for Indian Housing Block Grants, which doesn’t count tribal members who live off the reservation. Tribes with zero population were allocated the minimum distribution of $100,000 of CARES relief funding.

At least two federally recognized tribes have sued the Treasury for undercounting their populations. This week, the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida filed suit in federal court in Florida. The legal action follows a similar lawsuit filed by the Shawnee Tribe in June. Both tribes are seeking relief funding amounts they claim they are owed based on their actual populations rather than the HUD data.

The American Indian tribes in the group of 25 included:

Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida

Onondaga Nation

Tonawanda Band of Seneca

Tuscarora Nation

Delaware Tribe of Indians (Eastern)

Jena Band of Choctaw Indians

Shawnee Tribe

Alturas Indian Rancheria

Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians

Ewiiaapaayp Band of Kumeyaay Indians

Inaja Band of Diegueno Mission Indians

Jackson Band of Miwok

Jamul Indian Village

Koi Nation of Northern California (Lower Lake)

Tejon Indian Tribe

The Alaska Native tribal entities included:

Belkofski

Bill Moore’s Slough

Chuloonawick

Council

Hamilton

Kanatak

Mary’s Igloo

Ohagamiut

Paimiut

Solomon

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff