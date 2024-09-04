Montana Democratic Party Statement on Tim Sheehy’s Offensive Comments about Native Americans

The Montana Democratic Party issued a statement on Wednesday about the GOP U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy's racist comments about Native American which surfaced in three different audio clips last week.

Following reporting that Tim Sheehy made deeply offensive comments about Native Americans, including perpetuating harmful racial stereotypes and mimicking Native accents, the Montana Democratic Party’s executive director, Sheila Hogan, released the following statement:



“It is inexcusable that a candidate for U.S. Senate would make such disparaging, offensive remarks about a community he claims to want to represent. Tim Sheehy’s comments, which play into racist and harmful stereotypes about Native Americans, show just how unfit Sheehy is to represent Montanans and how little he cares about our state. We condemn Sheehy’s comments in the strongest possible terms.”

Char-Koosta News first reported on Sheehy’s comments. At a campaign event, Sheehy referenced a recent reservation visit as a “a great way to bond with all the Indians while they’re drunk at 8:00 A.M.,” and mimicked Native voices calling him “white boy.”

Read Native News Online's article published on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.

