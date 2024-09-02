Montana GOP Candidate Tim Sheehy Caught on Audio Talking About “Drunk Indians at 8 a.m.”

Details By Levi Rickert September 02, 2024

Native Vote 2024.Char-Koota News, the official news publication of the Flathead Indian Reservation, on Thursday published an article that contains audio of Montana GOP senatorial Tim Sheehy making racist and disparaging comments about Native Americans.

In an audio clip recorded at a fundraiser on November 6, 2023, Sheehy brags about roping and branding with members of the Crow Nation. He says “it’s a great way to bond with the Indians while they’re drunk at 8:00 a.m.”

Four days later, while speaking at a Hamilton campaign event, Sheehy told the audience he rode in the Crow Fair parade. “They’ll let you know when they like you or not, if Coors Light cans flying by your head… They respect that,” was heard on another audio clip.

Sheehy has a pattern of speaking about the Crow, according to Char-Koosta. At other events, Sheehy mimicked Crow tribal members calling him “white boy” and throwing Coors beer cans at his head when he misses a double-heel shot at their rodeo.

Sheehy is in a tight race against three-term U.S. Sen. Tester (D-MT), a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. In an article published on Friday, August 30, 2024, Sheehy leads the race by 3.5% points in an average of 13 polls, according to The Hill.

In Montana, there are xx federally recognized tribes. And, there are 74,130 Native American of the voting age in the state, according to Four Directions Native Vote.

Native News Online reached out to the Sheehy for Montana campaign for a comment. At press time, there was no response.

