Law Enforcement to Update on Oneida Nation Shooting on Monday Morning

Details By Darren Thompson May 02, 2021

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Oneida Nation's flagship Main Casino, located near the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, remained closed on Sunday after the tragic shooting in the Duck Creek Kitchen & Bar that left three people dead.

The incident unfolded quickly on Saturday evening at about 7:30 p.m. - CDT in the restaurant, located in the popular Radisson Hotel. What is known on Sunday is reportedly a former disgruntled employee who worked at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center brought gun into the restaurant looking for a specific individual.

Law enforemcent said it was a targeted incident. However, when the shooter did not find the targeted person on site, shots were fired at others present. Three people were shot by the shooter. Two of the individuals died and the third person is in serious condition. The shooter was ultimately killed by yet to be identified law enforcement.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office which is conducting the investigation did not release much informaion on Sunday and has called a press conference on Monday morning at 10 a.m. - CDT.

“Our investigative team is actively working to obtain eyewitness statements and process evidence,” said the Brown County Sheriff’s Office in a brief statement on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

The Oneida Police Department has requested the Brown County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the double homicide and attempted homicide. As of Sunday evening, the Wisconsin Crime Lab was processing the scene of the incident and the Oneida Casino & Resort was closed for business until further notice.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is not releasing the names of the suspect, victims or officers involved in the shooting until the investigation is complete.

The Oneida Nation communications department referred Native News Online to the Brown County Sheriff's Office for information.

This is a developing story. Native News Online will cover the Monday press conference and will provide an update afterwards.

About The Author Author: Darren Thompson Darren Thompson (Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe) is a freelance journalist and based in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, where he also contributes to Unicorn Riot, an alternative media publication. Thompson has reported on political unrest, tribal sovereignty, and Indigenous issues for the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network, Indian Country Today, Native News Online, Powwows.com and Unicorn Riot. He has contributed to the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Voice of America on various Indigenous issues in international conversation. He has a bachelor’s degree in Criminology & Law Studies from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.