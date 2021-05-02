Mass Shooting at Oneida Casino in Green Bay Results in Multiple Injuries; Suspect in Custody

Breaking News

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — A mass shooting at the Oneida Casino & Resort Saturday evening resulted in seven people being shot according to Oneida Nation officials. According to Green Bay Police, the individual suspected of the shooting has been apprehended. The casino and resort are owned and operated by the Oneida Nation.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is taking over the investigation, according to Oneida Nation officials.

“The situation is under control and the community is in no further danger,” said Oneida Nation Vice Chairman Brandon Stevens on social media. The Oneida Casino announced that all of the tribe’s casino locations will be closed until further notice at 8:51 pm on Saturday, May 1, 2021. As of 10:59 pm, the Oneida Nation announced that West Mason Casino, The Travel Center and Packerland Casinos will re-open at 8 am, Sunday, May 2, 2021, but its main casino will remain closed until further notice.

The shooter was reportedly a disgruntled employee, a source told Native News Online.

National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA) Chairman Ernie Stevens lives five minutues from the resort and was on his way to dinner with his wife at teh restaurant where the shooting began. They were diverted by police before they arrived at the resort.

“I saw more police cars, ambulances and other rescue vehicles than I have ever seen my life tonight,” Stevens said to Native News Online.

“One would think that something like this will never happen so close to home,” Stevens said. “Unfortunately, this is indicative of the times we live in today. We ask for Indian Country to keep our Oneida community in their prayers."

WISN12 reported that a shooter killed one person and wounded five others at the Oneida casino before police killed them, according to a 1 source familiar with the investigation but was unable to speak publicly. However, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said that only updates from the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office are official incident statements and all others are unconfirmed.

All inquires to the Oneida Nation were directed to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (WIDOJ) for an official statement. As of press time, the WIDOJ has not released a statement on the shooting.

Green Bay Police, the Brown County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Oneida Nation Police, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice were reported at the scene of the incident. “The fast response shows how we work in a coordinated manner with law enforcement as we maintain high levels of security in our tribal casinos because our utmost concern is for our customers and employees,” said Stevens.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tweeted: “Kathy and I were devastated to hear about the shooting at the Oneida Casino complex tonight. Our hearts, thoughts, and support go out to the Oneida Nation, the Ashwaubenon and Green Bay communities, and all those affected by this tragedy.”

This is a developing story.

Levi Rickert contributed to this article from Grand Rapids, Mich.

About The Author Author: Darren Thompson Darren Thompson (Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe) is a freelance journalist and based in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, where he also contributes to Unicorn Riot, an alternative media publication. Thompson has reported on political unrest, tribal sovereignty, and Indigenous issues for the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network, Indian Country Today, Native News Online, Powwows.com and Unicorn Riot. He has contributed to the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Voice of America on various Indigenous issues in international conversation. He has a bachelor’s degree in Criminology & Law Studies from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.