Kevin McCarthy Elected Speaker of the House

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff January 07, 2023

After four chaotic days, Republicans elected Kevin McCarthy (CA) during a early Saturday morning session to become Speaker of the House of Representatives on the 15th vote. He becomes the 55th Speaker of the House. He succeeds Nancy Pelosi (CA), who is the only female to ever hold the speaker's position in American hisotry.

McCarthy serves California’s 23rd district in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was first elected to Congress in 2006 and is a native of Bakersfield, California.The grandson of a cattle rancher and the son of a firefighter, McCarthy grew up a working-class family.

At 12:50 a.m., President Joe Biden released a statement congratulating McCarthy. The President's statement said in part: "The American people expect their leaders to govern in a way that puts their needs above all else, and that is what we need to do now.

As I said after the midterms, I am prepared to work with Republicans when I can and voters made clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well. Now that the leadership of the House of Representatives has been decided it is time for that process to begin."

Throughout the 15 votes, all 212 Democrats voted unanimously to back House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies for each vote, except the 12th vote on Friday when Rep. David Trone (D-MD) did not vote because he was a previously schuduled surgery.

The Native Americans that will serve in the 118th Congress voted down party lines. Republicans Josh Brecheen (Choctaw), from Oklahoma's 2nd congressional district; Tom Cole (Chickasaw) from Oklahoma's 4th congressional district voted for McCarthy on the 15th vote.

Democrats Sharice Davids (Ho-Chunk), from Kansas'3rd congressional district, and Mary Sattler Peltola (Yup'ik) , who represents Alaska's at-large congressional district voted for Jeffries on all 15 votes.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW), the attacks on tribal sovereignty at the Supreme Court and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Please consider a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10 to help fund us throughout the year. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter