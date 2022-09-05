James Smith Cree Nation Mass Stabbing Suspect Found Dead: Other Suspect is Still At Large

Details By Levi Rickert September 05, 2022

One of two brothers allegedly connected with the mass stabbing deaths of 10 people and injuries of 18 others, has been found dead.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found earlier Monday dead. Details of his death were not announced during the press conference.

His brother, Myles, is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, who spoke at a press conference late Monday afternoon.

Blackmore said law enforcement believe Myles Sanderson, 30, sustained unspecified injuries. She did not elaborate on when or how he became injured.

“His injuries, we can’t confirm those injuries, but we do have strong reason to believe that he has sustained some injuries. We’re not exactly sure what those injuries are,” Blackmore said.

"But we do want the public to know this because there is a possibility he may seek medical attention,” she added. “Even if he is injured, it does not mean he is not still dangerous.”

Law enforcement officials said Myles Sanderson has an extensive criminal record that involves crimes both personal and property related. The personal related crimes involved violence. He has had a warrant out for his arrest since May 2022.

An investigation is underway into the horrific killings that took place on the James Smith Cree Nation and village of Weldon, Saskatchewan. Law enforcement officials say a motive is not yet known as to why the brothers went on the stabbing spree.

According to Blackmore, all of the victims were adults. No children or infants were injured. The victims were both male and female.

Blackmore said the identities of the victims have not been released to the media because not all next of kin has been notified. She said the identities of the victims will be released later on Monday or Tuesday.

Native News Online reached out to the James Smith Cree Nation on Monday with no response by press time.

