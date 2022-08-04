Indian Boarding Schools: Readers Ask Us #5

Details By Native News Online Staff August 04, 2022

Your questions about Indian Boarding Schools, as answered by our team.

How did Indigeneous people find healing in their families and communities? Did they remain silent or did they tell their children,their relatives, their parents? Thanks so much for sharing for the rest of us.

This is the million dollar question, one that has a different answer and meaning for each survivor who experienced Indian boarding school. On the whole, our reporting has shown that many survivors never or rarely spoke of their boarding school experiences to their children or family members, especially when that experience was largely negative. It's also important to keep in mind that children who attended boarding schools were very often the second or third generation to do so.

The Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative investigation demonstrates that “children of the first attendees of [Federal Indian] boarding schools went on to attend, as did their grandchildren, and great grandchildren leading to an intergenerational pattern of cultural and familial disruption under direct and indirect support by the United States and non-Federal entities.”

One survivor of a boarding school on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, Duane Hollow Horn Bear, told us he found healing by finding his way back to his spirituality and his culture. Others have had different experiences.

The aim of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative and Deb Haaland’s Road to Healing is to help define and facilitate what healing looks like in each community.

“Until we hear our communities speak their experiences, that will define our next steps,” Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition President Sandy Whitehawk responded to a question about what comes next in a Senate Hearing on Federal Indian Boarding Schools on June 22.

If you have a question about Indian Boarding Schools, please submit them to [email protected] or use the online form that can be found at the bottom of stories such as this one.

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we've covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.