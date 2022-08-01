Indian Boarding Schools: Readers Ask Us #4

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff August 01, 2022

Your questions about Indian Boarding Schools, as answered by our team.

Survivor of 12 years of Boarding School. What's the purpose of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative? Asking for an apology is putting salt on the wound might as well not mess with it. I'm 60 years old now and I have carried these wounds for a very long time.

The stated purpose of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative is not about the government issuing an apology, but rather about taking responsibility and defining what existing responsibility the government bears in rebuilding the cultures it sought to destroy.

The primary goal of the investigation was to, for the first time in history, identify boarding school facilities; the location of known and possible student burial sites located at or near school facilities; and the identities and tribal affiliations of children interred at such locations.

“To begin the process of healing from the harm and violence caused by assimilation policy, the Department should affirm an express policy of cultural revitalization— supporting the work of Indian Tribes, Alaska Native Villages, and the Native Hawaiian Community to revitalize their languages, cultural practices, and traditional food systems, and to protect and strengthen intra-Tribal relations,” Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland wrote in the report’s conclusion.

Read previous Q & As on Indian Boarding Schools

Readers Ask Us 1, June 7th

Readers Ask Us 2, June 10

Readers Ask Us 3, July 21

If you have a question about Indian Boarding Schools, please submit them to [email protected] or use the online form that can be found at the bottom of stories such as this one. Want to help us shine a light on the dark era of Indian Boarding Schools and their continued impact on Native families and communities today? Become a recurring donor for $5 or $10 a month, or make a one-time donation.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter