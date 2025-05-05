Hundreds Rally in Grand Rapids to Bring Awareness to MMIP Issue

Details By Levi Rickert May 05, 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of Anishinaabeg and supporters gathered at Ah-Nab-Awen Park along the banks of the Owashtinong (Grand River) in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Monday, May 5, 2025, to observe Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day (MMIP Awareness Day)—one of dozens of similar events held across the nation.

The crowd compised tribal citizens from Michigan tribes and allies from across the state of Michigan. Emily Paski. tribal liaison and legal counsel for Michigan Govenor Gretchen Whitmer read proclamatioin from the governor.

May 5 was intentionally chosen to raise awareness about the epidemic of violence against Indigenous people. The date honors Hanna Harris, a 21-year-old member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe who went missing on July 4, 2013. In her memory, Montana’s congressional delegation successfully urged the U.S. Senate to designate May 5 as a National Day of Awareness.



Melissa Issac (Saginaw Chippewa Tribe of Michigan), who leads the Indigenous Education Initiative for the Michigan Department of Education, served as the emcee for the rally that included a march through the streets of Grand Rapids.

"This is the generation that can make a difference. We can make the difference to stop the violence against our people," Issac said. "If you think this type of gathering doesn't make a difference, it does. There is healing when peoplel come together."

