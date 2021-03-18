History Made: Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Sworn In by Vice President Harris

Details By Jenna Kunze March 18, 2021

WASHINGTON — Wearing a traditional ribbon skirt embroidered with corn and butterflies, Madam Secretary Deb Haaland of the Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico was ceremonially sworn in as the 54th Secretary of the Department of the Interior with an oath administered by Vice President Kamala Harris.

On one side of Haaland were her two sisters, Zoe and Denise. On her other side, holding the Bible, was Haaland’s daughter, Somáh Haaland. Harris and Haaland, along with Haaland’s family, clapped when the oath was completed. Harris said “History is being made yet again.” Haaland responded, “thank you.”

The short ceremony was live streamed on Somáh Haaland’s instagram account around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

Six guests were present at Secretary Haaland’s ceremonial swear in, identified by the Office of the Vice President. On Haaland’s list were her partner, her two sisters, two friends and her daughter Somah Haaland, who livestreamed the event over her Instagram page.

Haaland was officially sworn in as Interior Secretary on Tuesday, March 16 in a small ceremony with family. The oath was administered by Chief of Staff Jennifer Van der Heide.

“I am proud and humbled to lead the dedicated team at Interior as we seek to leave a livable planet for future generations,” Haaland said in a statement released by the Interior Department. “Together, we will work to advance President Biden’s vision to honor our nation-to-nation relationship with Tribes, address the climate and nature crises, advance environmental justice, and build a clean energy future that creates good-paying jobs and powers our nation.”

Haaland was confirmed by a 51-40 Senate vote on Monday, March 15. She resigned her role as congresswoman representing New Mexico on Tuesday, according to officials. Her new role as Secretary of the Interior—tasked with managing and conserving most federal land and natural resources, leading the Bureau of Land Management, the United States Geological Survey, Bureau of Indian Affairs, the National Park Service, and managing tribal relations—makes her the first Native American cabinet secretary in U.S. history.

Celebrating 10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Jenna Kunze Staff Writer Jenna Kunze is a reporter for Native News Online and Tribal Business News. Kunze’s bylines have appeared in The Arctic Sounder, High Country News, Indian Country Today, Smithsonian Magazine and Anchorage Daily News. In 2020, she was one of 16 U.S. journalists selected by the Pulitzer Center to report on the effects of climate change in the Alaskan Arctic region. Prior to that, she served as lead reporter at the Chilkat Valley News in Haines, Alaska. Kunze is based in New York.