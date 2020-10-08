Currents

Here’s What’s Going On in Indian Country

Details By Tamara Ikenberg October 08, 2020

This weekend and next week, there are hundreds of ways to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, aka Natve American Day, throughout real-world and virtual Indian Country.

Monday Oct. 12 is the official day, but events are occurring all weekend. Native News Online has selected a handful of unique holiday happenings to help you plan your perfect Indiegenous Peoples' Day.

The Crazy Horse Memorial in Crazy Horse, South Dakota, during a laser light show. (blackhillsbadlands.com)

Crazy Horse Memorial’s Native Americans’ Day Celebration

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. MDT

WHERE: Crazy Horse Memorial, 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs Crazy Horse, SD; crazyhorsememorial.org

At the Crazy Horse Memorial, celebrants will enjoy Native singing and dancing, special displays, a hearty buffalo stew lunch, and the presentation of the annual Crazy Horse Memorial Educator of the Year Award, all under the majestic mountain carving of the legendary Oglala Lakota warrior

“Crazy Horse Memorial’s Native Americans’ Day celebration gives us the opportunity to take a moment to recognize the differences, and also the similarities, among people,” said Monique Ziolkowski, Crazy Horse Memorial’s chief executive officer, in a press release. “We are blessed to be able to be a part of many cultures.”

This year’s Educator of The Year award winner is Jill D. Kessler, an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe who works as a certified school counselor at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte High This year's virtual Tulsa Native American Day includes a virtual art market starting on Sunday, Oct. 11. (Tulsa Native American Day Facebook page)School in Eagle Butte, South Dakota.

Admission to the Memorial will be waived on Oct. 12 with a donation of three cans of food per person. Without the donation, regular admission rates of $12 per person will apply.

Tulsa Native American Day Virtual Art Market

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 11 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. CDT

WHERE: Check Facebook event page for details.

Add some shopping to your celebration list at the first Tulsa Native American Day Virtual Art Market, hosted by Oklahoma Indian Festival and Tulsa Native American Day. Artists will share their stories and sell their work during the event, which will feature live interactions via Zoom with artists and vendors, is the prelude to Tulsa Native American Day.

Alaska Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration

WHEN: Monday, Oct.12, 11 a.m – 12:30 p.m. PDT

WHERE: Check Facebook event page for details.

Sovereign Bill, the voice of Molly Mabray on "Molly of Denali," will be part of Alaska's virtual Indiegenous Peoples' Day Celebration. (Molly of Denali Facebook page)

Experience Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Alaska style, at a virtual celebration presented by organizations including Alaska Pacific University, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, and the Alaska Native Heritage Center.

Participants will have the pleasure of virtually meeting Tlingit and Muckleshoot artist and community organizer Sovereign Bill, the voice of Molly Mabray on the PBS Kids series “Molly of Denali.” Sovereign Bill will emcee the celebration along with Alaska Native linguist Rochelle Adams (Gwich'in).

The event will also feature a performance by Yup’ik musician Martin Paul and appearances by Alaska luminaries like Alaska State Writer Laureate Ernestine Saankalaxt’ Hayes (Tlingit), and Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz.

The Heard Museum in Phoenix will host and Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 10. (truewestmagazine.com)

Heard Museum Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. PDT

WHERE: Heard Museum, 2301 N Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ; https://heard.org

Santa Fe Indian Center will host Indiegenous Peoples' Day celebration at The Motorama at Downs Santa Fe on Monday, Oct. 12. (Sante Fe Indian Center)Part virtual, part in-person, the Heard’s take on Indigenous Peoples’ Day features an outside musical performance by Grammy nominated artist, Aaron White (Navajo/Northern Ute), the opening of the "Behind the Mask: Indigenous Artists Speak Out" installation, (Navajo), and a virtual screening of the newly released film, “Gather,” a documentary about cultural identity and food sovereignty.

Indigenous Peoples Day at Motorama

WHEN: Monday October 12, 3:30 p.m. MDT

WHERE: Motorama at The Downs Santa Fe, 27475 W Frontage Rd, Santa Fe, NM Tickets are $15. Order here. There will be no on-site tickets sold.

What does Santa Fe Indian Center have in store for Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

A night at the movies, complemented with performances by Pueblo of Pojoaque Youth Hoop Dancers, Diné singer Nadine Oglesby, Indiegenous dance company Dancing Earth, and more.

At 7 p.m. there will be a screening of “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” a 2016 film about a Lakota Elder who enlists a white writer to help him produce a book about his people.

