Here’s What’s Going On in Indian Country

Details By Tamara Ikenberg October 01, 2020

This weekend and next week in Indian Country, powwows get political, Chickasaw Nation goes virtual, and Native women artists draw attention.

Check out our event round-up and get in on the action.

Virtual 2020 Chickasaw Annual Meeting

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. CDT

WHERE: http://annualmeeting.chickasaw.net/

Chickasaw Nation citizens all over the world will virtually gather on Saturday, Oct. 3 for the 2020 Chickasaw Annual Meeting. The meeting, which is the climax of the Virtual Chickasaw Festival, will include prize drawings and an address from Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby. “It is important for us to all come together annually, review our progress and recognize the beginnings of our modern Chickasaw Nation,” Gov. Anoatubby said on the event website. The Virtual Chickasaw Festival is in full swing, and the entire event, which started on Sept. 26, is currently viewable on the website. Viewers can witness jewelry-making demonstrations, take a virtual tour of Gov. Anoatubby’s home, the Chickasaw White House, enjoy storytime with an Elder, engage in language lessons, and much more.

MDP Native Vote Program Virtual Powwow

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 5 - Friday, Oct. 9

WHERE: RSVP Here; Find it on Facebook Here; Register to be a dancer Here.

The MDP Native Vote Program Virtual Powwow will take place Monday, Oct. 5 - Friday, Oct. 9. (MDP)

Politics, powwows and the pandemic-era trend of socially-distanced celebrations will unite at the Native Vote Virtual Pow Wow, hosted by the Montana Democrats Native Vote Program, 406 Nations and Montana Democratic Party. This politically active powwow will be a whirlwind of dancing, drumming, Native Montana art, Native stories of resilience, and appearances by Democratic politicians and Native Democratic candidates.

Hearts of our People: Native Women Artists Exhibition

WHEN: Opens Wednesday, Oct. 7, and runs through Jan. 3, 2021

WHERE: Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Rd, Tulsa, Okla.; https://philbrook.org

Hearts of Our People features a millenia’s worth of artwork by more than 100 Native women from the U.S. and Canada. The celebration of the accomplishments of Indigenous female creatives includes pottery, textiles painting and photography. The Philbrook is the exhibition’s final stop, and collection pieces by female Native artists from local Oklahoma communities will also be included in the show.

Poeh Arts Fall Classes

WHEN: Classes begin Monday, Oct. 5

WHERE: https://poehcenter.org

Starting next week, both aspiring and experienced artists can learn directly from New Mexico Pueblo masters in free online classes offered by the Poeh Cultural Center, located on the Pueblo of Pojoaque. Rain sash weaving, pottery, sewing, and jewelry-making are on the menu, and classes kick off with Native Sewing on Monday, Oct. 5. Classes will be held via Zoom and class sizes are limited. Register Here. For more information, contact Jake Viarrial at 505-629-9439.

Museum of Native American History The Museum of Native American History's Virtual Fourth Annual Native American Cultural Celebration will take place Thursday, Oct. 1 - Saturday, Oct. 3. (MOAH)

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 1 - Saturday, Oct. 3

WHERE: The Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center at the University of Arkansas, 453 Garland Ave, Fayetteville, Ark., or https://www.monah.us/navcc-2020

The Museum of Native American History (MONAH) in Bentonville, Ark. is moving its Annual Native American Cultural Celebration online this year, but they’ve left a little room for a socially-distanced physical gathering. Starting at 7 a.m. CDT on Thursday, Oct. 1, folks can watch the livestream of the event together at the University of Arkansas’s Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center. Seating is very limited and reservations can be made at UarkArtsTickets.com. This year’s celebration is themed "Four Directions. One Earth. Mission United," and it will feature Commander John Herrington, the first Native American astronaut, along with an array of Indigenous artists, writers and craftspeople. The livestream will be broadcast on the MONAH website.

