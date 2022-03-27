Grand Sioux Nation Issues "Notice of Trespass" Against Owner of Hotel that Banned Native Americans

Details By Levi Rickert March 27, 2022

On Saturday, the Grand Sioux Nation in South Dakota issued a “Notice of Trespass (Cease and Desist)” order against Connie Uhre-Grand Gateway Hotel and its subsidiaries with instructions to vacate the premises.

Connie Uhre is the 76-year-old owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel that posted on social media she would ban Native Americans from the property after a shooting took place in one of the hotel rooms in the early hours of March 19.

Uhre’s banning of Native Americans at the 132-room Grand Gateway Hotel that touts itself as the “best hotel” in Rapid City has sparked backlash by Native Americans throughout South Dakota.

As of Sunday morning, the Grand Gateway Hotel says the hotel is “temporarily closed.” Calls to the hotel go to voicemail.

Also, on Saturday, for the second time within days, on Saturday hundreds of Native Americans marched on the streets of Rapid City, S.D. and held an “Indian Allowed” rally at a local park to bring attention to the racist and illegal stance of the Grand Gateway Hotel.

