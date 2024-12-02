#GivingTuesday: Here are 23 Native Nonprofits Worthy of Your Support

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff December 02, 2024

Many of us at Native News Online frequently get asked: "What is a good Native organization to donate to?" We appreciate the question because there are some organizations that receive donations, but only a small portion of the funds raised end up helping Native Americans.

This year, in advance of GivingTuesday, we offer some answers to that question by spotlighting several nonprofits working to create a better future for Native Americans. Here are 21 organizations advocating for equity, sovereignty, cultural preservation, and the education, safety, and health of Indian Country.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Center for Native Futures

Located in Chicago’s South Loop, the Center for Native Futures is the only all-Native artist-led arts non-profit organization in Chicago (Zhegagoynak). The Center promotes the advancement of Native fine arts, fosters contemporary artists, and encourages Indigenous Futurists. Located in the Marquette Building, the art center hosts gallery exhibitions, artist-in-residencies, and community events throughout the year. Donate here.

Native Governance Center of Minneapolis

Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, the Native Governance Center is a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening tribal sovereignty and governance. They provide training, resources, and support to Tribal nations, focusing on leadership development, nation-building, and community engagement across the region. Donate here.

National Congress of American Indians

Founded in 1944, The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) is the oldest and largest organization representing Tribal Nations in the United States, protecting tribal sovereignty and rights. It advocates for Native communities by addressing key issues such as federal policy, economic development, and cultural preservation, serving as a unified voice for over 500 Tribal Nations. Donate here.

Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS)

Formed in 2011, NABS works to advance the understanding of the ongoing generational trauma caused by U.S. Indian Boarding School policy, which drove the erasure of Native culture and subjected Indigenous children to horrific and sometimes deadly abuse. They provide education, advocacy, and healing resources to Native boarding school survivors and their descendants. Donate here.

Native American Rights Funds (NARF)

NARF works to hold the governments accountable for Native American rights, resources, and lifeways through litigation, legal advocacy, and legal expertise. For more than 50 years, they have provided tribes, organizations, and individuals with legal assistance and representation in cases involving tribal sovereignty, treaty rights, natural resource protection, voting rights, and Indian education. Donate here.

IllumiNative

Led by Native women, IllumiNative elevates Native American voices, stories, and issues to advance justice, equity, and self-determination by disrupting the erasure of Native peoples, re-educating America, and mobilizing support for Native issues. They drive organizations around pressing issues, representation in mainstream media, research-based action, and multimedia storytelling. Donate here.

American Indian College Fund

Since its founding in 1989, the American Indian College Fund has invested in Native students and tribal college education through programming and scholarships. Once access to college is achieved, the Fund provides critical tools and support to help students succeed. Donate here.

Association on American Indian Affairs

For 100 years, the Association on American Indian Affairs has worked to protect sovereignty, preserve culture, educate youth and build capacity. The group advocates at the federal level to alter the impact of the United States’ legacy of Native erasure, as well as on the ground, to support tribal programming. Donate here.

NDN Collective

NDN Collective works to defend Native communities against natural resource extraction that causes climate change and violates human rights through tactics that shift the financial and political systems that drive the destruction. Through campaigns, grants and fellowships, they support the development of sustainable and regenerative tribal infrastructure. Donate here.

Indian Land Tenure Foundation

Indian Land Tenure Foundation (ILTF) is a national and community-based organization that supports Native American Nations in the recovery and control of their rightful homelands by promoting education, increasing cultural awareness, creating economic opportunity, and reforming the legal and administrative systems that block Native ownership of Native lands. Donate here.

Native Hope

Native Hope supports tribal works with tribal nations on an individual basis to determine their needs and create customized action plans to reach their goals and create a better future for Indian Country. Through a fellowship program, Native Hope provides capital, resources and tools to Native community leaders to launch and sustain their vision for their own community. Donate here.

National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center

National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center is dedicated to ending violence against Native women and children by supporting grassroots advocates and providing culturally-centered resources, technical assistance, training and policy development. They advocate for the rights of Native women and children on and off tribal lands, safe and affordable housing, access to Indigenous healing ways and culturally-based trauma services. Donate here.

National Indian Health Board

NIHB represents Tribal governments to ensure the representation of Native peoples in the U.S. healthcare system. Through advocacy in various areas — including policy formation and analysis, legislative and regulatory tracking, program development and assessment and more — to elevate Native health care issues and drive better health outcomes for Native Americans. Donate here.

National Council of Urban Indian Health

The National Council of Urban Indian Health is the only national organization that supports the development of quality, accessible, and culturally competent health and public health services for American Indians and Alaska Natives living in urban settings. They provide technical assistance, training, and policy support to advance health outcomes for Urban Natives. Donate here.

Native Forward Scholars Fund

Native Forward is the nation’s largest scholarship for Native students pursuing higher education. In 50 years, they have financed more than 200,000 Native American students from more than 500 tribes in all 50 states. In addition to funding, they provide graduate, undergraduate, and professional students with holistic resources and programming to support their success. Donate here.

National Indian Child Welfare Association (NICWA)

NICWA works to advance the health, safety, and spiritual well-being of Native American children. The organization is the most comprehensive source of information about Native American child welfare. It supports tribes in capacity building in tribes to prevent child abuse and neglect at all levels of government. Donate here.

National Indian Council on Aging (NICOA)

NICOA focuses on meeting the unique needs of aging Native Americans by advocating for comprehensive health and social services and economic well-being within the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services. Donate here.

StrongHearts Native Helpline

American Indian and Alaska Native women suffer some of the highest rates of violence and murder in the United States. StrongHearts has become a lifeline to Native Americans and Alaska Natives impacted by domestic and sexual violence by offering a culturally appropriate, anonymous, and confidential service available 24/7 nationwide. Donate here.

Institute of American Indian Arts

A tribal land-grant college in Santa Fe, the Institute of American Indian Arts also operates the Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA), which is housed in a historic Pueblo revival building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The museum houses the National Collection of Contemporary Indian Art, with more than 7,000 items. Donate here.

Native CDFI Network

Native Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) are critical to building financial assets and economic growth in Indian Country. In the absence of traditional banks, they provide financial services and products that would otherwise be inaccessible to Native communities, such as home loans, small business loans, credit building, and more. With 69 member CDFIs, the Native CDFI Network collectively advances policy priorities and fosters systemic and sustainable Native community and economic development. Donate here.

Native Women Lead

Native American women face some of the largest barriers to accessing capital, receiving less than 1% of investment, philanthropic and federal funding. Native Women Lead seeks to change that by investing in Native women-owned businesses through virtual and in-person events, scholarships, business coaching, and networking. Last year, the organization reached 170 Native women business owners from 85 Tribal Nations across the United States and Canada and awarded 50 scholarships. Donate here.

Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples, Inc.

One of the longest-standing organizations of its kind, Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous People, Inc. is committed to advancing self-determination and sovereignty by directly supporting Indigenous community projects. The organization supports Indigenous communities across the globe. Donate here.

Indigenous Environmental Network

Indigenous grassroots leaders formed the Indigenous Environmental Network 30 years ago to stand up for the inherent rights of Native peoples to practice cultural and spiritual ways of life and to stop the destruction of our waters, lands, and territories. Donate here.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Right now, your support goes twice as far. Thanks to a generous $35,000 matching fund, every dollar you give will be doubled to protect sovereignty and amplify Native voices. No paywalls. No corporate owners. Just independent, Indigenous journalism. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter