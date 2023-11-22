#GivingTuesday: Here are 20 Native Nonprofits Worthy of Your Support

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 22, 2023

Each year during Native American Heritage Month, many of us at Native News Online get asked: "What is a good Native organization to donate to?"

This year during November — and in advance of GivingTuesday — we offer some answers to that question by spotlighting several nonprofits working to create a better future for Native Americans. Here are 16 organizations advocating for equity, sovereignty, cultural preservation, and the education, safety and health of Indian Country.

Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS)

Formed in 2011, NABS works to advance the understanding of the ongoing generational trauma caused by U.S. Indian Boarding School policy, which drove the erasure of Native culture and subjected Indigenous children to horrific and sometimes deadly abuse. They provide education, advocacy and healing resources to Native boarding school survivors and their descendants.

Donate here.

Native American Rights Funds (NARF)

NARF works to hold the governments accountable to Native American rights, resources and lifeways through litigation, legal advocacy and legal expertise. For more than 50 years, they have provided tribes, organizations and individuals with legal assistance and representation in cases involving tribal sovereignty, treaty rights, natural resource protection, voting rights and Indian education. Donate here.

IllumiNative

Led by Native women, IllumiNative elevates Native American voices, stories and issues to advance justice, equity and self-determination by disrupting the erasure of Native peoples, re-educating America and mobilizing support for Native issues. They drive organization around pressing issues, representation in mainstream media, research-based action and multimedia storytelling. Donate here.

American Indian College Fund

Since its founding in 1989, the American Indian College Fund has invested in Native students and tribal college education through programing and scholarships. Once access to college is achieved, the Fund provides critical tools and support to help students succeed. Donate here.

Association on American Indian Affairs

For 100 years, the Association on American Indian Affairs has worked to protect sovereignty, preserve culture, educate youth and build capacity. The group advocates at the federal level to alter the impact of the United State’s legacy of Native erasure, as well as on the ground to support tribal programming. Donate here.

NDN Collective

NDN Collective works to defend Native communities against natural resource extraction that cause climate change and violates human rights through tactics that shift the financial and political systems that drive the destruction. Through campaigns, grants and fellowships, they support the development of sustainable and regenerative tribal infrastructure. Donate here.

Indian Land Tenure Foundation

Indian Land Tenure Foundation (ILTF) is a national and community based organization that supports Native American Nations in the recovery and control of their rightful homelands by promoting education, increasing cultural awareness, creating economic opportunity, and reforming the legal and administrative systems that block Native ownership of Natiev lands. Donate here.

Native Hope

Native Hope supports tribal works with tribal nations on an individual basis to determine their needs and create customized action plans to reach their goals and create a better future for Indian Country. Through a fellowship program, Native Hope provides capital, resources and tools to Native community leaders to launch and sustain their vision for their own community. Donate here.

National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center

Dedicated to ending violence against Native women and children by supporting grassroots advocates and providing culturally-centered resources, technical assistance, training and policy development. They advocate for the rights of Native women and children on and off tribal lands, safe and affordable housing, access to Indigenous healing ways and culturally-based trauma services. Donate here.

National Indian Health Board

NIHB represents Tribal governments to ensure the representation of Native peoples in the U.S. healthcare system. Through advocacy in various areas — including policy formation and analysis, legislative and regulatory tracking, program development and assessment and more — to elevate Native health care issues and drive better health outcomes for Native Americans. Donate here.

National Council of Urban Indian Health

The National Council of Urban Indian Health is the only national organization that supports the development of quality, accessible, and culturally-competent health and public health services for American Indians and Alaska Natives living in urban settings. They prove technical assistance, training, policy support to advance health outcomes for Urban Natives. Donate here.

Native Forward Scholars Fund

Native Forward is the nation’s largest scholarship for Native students pursuing higher education. In 50 years, they have financed more than 200,000 Native American students from more than 500 tribes in all 50 states. In addition to funding, they provide graduate, undergraduate and professional students with holistic resources and programming to support their success. Donate here.

National Indian Child Welfare Association (NICWA)

NICWA works to advance the health, safety and spiritual well-being of Native American children. The organization is the most comprehensive source of information around Native American child welfare and supports tribes in capacity building in tribes to prevent child abuse and neglect at all levels of government. Donate here.

National Indian Council on Aging (NICOA)

NICOA focuses on meeting the unique needs of aging Native Americans by advocating for comprehensive health and social services and economic wellbeing within the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services. Donate here.

StrongHearts Native Helpline

American Indian and Alaska Native women suffer some of the highest rates of violence and murder in the United States. StrongHearts has become a lifeline to Native American and Alaska Natives impacted by domestic and sexual violence by offering a culturally-appropriate, anonymous and confidential service available 24/7 nationwide. Donate here.

Institute of American Indian Arts

A tribal land-grant college in Santa Fe, the Institute of American Indian Arts also operates the Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA), which is housed in a historic Pueblo revival building listed on the National Register of Historical Places. The museum houses the National Collection of Contemporary Indian Art, with more than 7,000 items. Donate here.

More Stories Like This

Together, we can educate, enlighten, and empower. November is celebrated as “Native American Heritage Month.” At Native News Online, we amplify Native voices and share our relatives’ unique perspectives every day of the year. We believe every month should celebrate Native American heritage.

If you appreciate our commitment to Native voices and our mission to tell stories that connect us to our roots and inspire understanding and respect, we hope you will consider making a donation this month to support our work. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication and access to our quarterly Founder’s Circle meetings and newsletter. Donate Free Newsletter