Georgia Republican Gubernatorial Primary Candidate Kandiss Taylor Makes Stupid, Crass Comment about Native Americans, the First Amendment, Georgia, and Jesus

Details By Native News Online Staff May 19, 2022

Georgia Republican Gubernatorial Primary Candidate Kandiss Taylor was trending on Twitter on Thursday, for remarkably stupid comments about the founding of Georgia, saying:

“The First Amendment right, which is the right to worship Jesus freely. That's why we have a country. That’s why we have Georgia. That’s why we had our founding fathers come over here and destroy American Indians’ homes, and their land. They took it. Look at what they went through, the Native Americans, for sacrifice, for us to have the freedom we have today.”

According to Ballotpedia, “Taylor's professional experience includes working as a student services coordinator and she has been certified in early childhood teaching and in school counseling.”

The Georgia primary is on May 24.

More Stories Like This