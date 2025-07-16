Deb Haaland Sounds Alarm on Impact of Republican-Backed Healthcare Cuts on Rural New Mexico

Details By Native News Online Staff July 16, 2025

Native Vote. On Tuesday, gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) held a press conference outside a hospital in Española to highlight the serious threat posed by President Trump and congressional Republicans' so-called "Big Billionaire Bill" to rural healthcare in New Mexico. Haaland laid out her plan to defend rural hospitals and health centers from devastating funding cuts and to protect healthcare access for more than 88,000 New Mexicans.

"There's a crisis on the horizon – many rural hospitals across the state are at risk of closing," Haaland said. "I grew up in a rural community. I know how devastating this bill will be for the thousands of New Mexicans who will lose their healthcare, and spoiler alert: it’s not just about health care. It’s about the economy at large. As Governor I will do everything in my power to stop it.”

WATCH > Deb Haaland Press Conference Defending Rural Healthcare

The proposed legislation would strip Medicaid coverage from over 88,000 New Mexicans and dramatically increase premiums for others. With nearly 40% of the state’s population relying on Medicaid—the highest rate in the nation—the cuts would cripple hospital budgets, reduce services, and extend wait times across the state.

In addition to gutting Medicaid, the bill would increase healthcare costs for seniors on Medicare and for working families with private insurance. The resulting budget shortfalls would force the state to divert critical funding from job creation, education, and other essential services, placing even more strain on New Mexico’s rural communities.

"Let’s be clear: this bill isn’t just bad for New Mexicans on the margins, it will mean all of us have to pay more for our healthcare—all so out-of-state billionaires could get an even bigger tax cut,” Haaland continued. “As Governor, I will fight every day to lower costs for New Mexicans and use our state’s resources to make their lives better, not harder."

Haaland announced a roadmap to weather what she called "the devastating storm that Trump and his wealthy friends are brewing." Her plan includes using New Mexico’s budget surplus to prioritize ensuring that people avoid losing health care coverage, with significant new appropriations to New Mexico's Health Care Affordability Fund. She also proposed hiring more guides to help people navigate insurance enrollment through BeWell NM, plus added services to help New Mexicans facing additional, intentional bureaucratic burdens imposed by Trump’s new law.

"If DC politicians won’t invest in New Mexicans, I will," Haaland emphasized. "I won’t sit by as New Mexicans get sicker and pay more for their healthcare. As Governor, I will act to protect New Mexicans and help us weather this storm."

Haaland's campaign continues to build momentum statewide, with endorsements from healthcare professionals, rural community leaders, and working families across all 33 counties of New Mexico.

