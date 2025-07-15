Confirmation Hearing for Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Nominee William “Billy” Kirkland to be Held on Wednesday

Details By Levi Rickert July 15, 2025

The long-waited nomination for William “Billy” Kirkland is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon before the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. Kirkland, a tribal citizen of the Navajo Nation, was nominated for U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs by President Donald Trump on February 3, 2025.

The position that was occupied by Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community) during the Biden administration has been vacant since Newland left on January 20, 2025.

Kirkland was a part of the White House staff during Trump’s first term, serving as special assistant to the president and deputy director for Intergovernmental Affairs, acting as a key liaison between the White House and Tribal governments.

After his nomination, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) praised his nomination, noting his commitment to strengthening government-to-government relationships and tribal sovereignty.

"NCAI looks forward to engaging with Kirkland upon his confirmation to protect and further strengthen the government-to-government relationship and advance policy priorities that support Tribal Nations," NCAI President Mark Macarro said. "We remain committed to working in partnership with the Department of the Interior to uphold tribal sovereignty."

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren also praised Kirkland’s nomination.

“I am pleased that the Trump administration has selected someone of his high caliber,” Nygren said to Native News Online. “Mr. Kirkland is well-positioned to accomplish significant work for both the administration and Indian Country.”

Following the committee vote, the nomination will proceed to a full Senate confirmation vote.

Secretary for Indian Affairs within the Department of the Interior. The hearing is open to the public, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event Details:

WHAT:

Murkowski and Schatz to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Nomination Hearing

WHEN:

TOMORROW, July 16, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET

WHERE:

Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room: 628

Live video of the event will be available here.

