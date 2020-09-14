Currents

Cherokee Nation to Assume Ownership of Iconic Cherokee Heritage Center

Details By Native News Online Staff September 14, 2020

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee National Historical Society announced on Friday, Sept. 11, it has agreed to partner on the transfer of all assets of the iconic Cherokee Heritage Center to the Cherokee Nation, located in Tahlequah, Okla.

The transfer requires new legislation that would dissolve the current Cherokee National Historical Society organization to create a completely new Cherokee National Historical Society under the laws of the Cherokee Nation to provide continued oversight and guidance for the facility and its holdings.

“The Cherokee Heritage Center and its holdings are the heart of our rich history as Cherokees, and it is our responsibility and our privilege to ensure its success for generations to come,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Our stories, our history, our culture all lives here and thrive today because of the important work the CHC does each and every day. Our plan will enable more resources to flow to the Cherokee Heritage Center to help it become the type of world-class institution that we all envision.”

The Cherokee Heritage Center was established in 1963 to preserve and promote the Cherokee culture. The center houses the Cherokee National Archives, which is the Nation’s foremost collection of historic tribal-related documents and cultural treasures from the 1700s through to the present day.

The Cherokee National Historical Society unanimously endorsed the proposed legislation early last week. Chief Hoskin and CNHS trustees also briefed CHC staff on the plan. The legislation now goes to the Council of the Cherokee Nation at its Sept. 24, 2020, rules committee and a special council meeting later that same day.

“This is a strategic move for CHC that will better align the organization for long-term sustainability and future growth,” said Brenda Partain, president of the CNHS board of trustees. “Our board of trustees has worked diligently on this plan, and we believe in what CHC has to offer. This is the next step to advance our mission and position the organization as the world-class facility it can be. We appreciate the support and guidance we’ve received from Chief Hoskin and his executive team and look forward to taking the next step.”

Once legislation is approved, the transition is expected to be complete by the end of the year and will be seamless to the public and staff.

The Cherokee Heritage Center has been closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will reopen to the public on Friday, Sept. 18 with enhanced safety measures such as physical distancing, limited occupancy, and additional cleaning and sanitization. In addition, guests and employees will be asked to complete a brief health screening and a temperature check.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff